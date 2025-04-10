The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Director Took Cues From An A+ Filmmaker For His MCU Flick, And Now I’m Even More Excited

News
By published

It feels like MCU fans are in for quite a cinematic treat.

The Thing talking to a robot in The Fantastic Four: First Steps
(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Captain America: Brave New World didn’t build on the insane box office momentum of Deadpool & Wolverine and was met by mediocre fan response. Despite that, there’s still a lot of reason to be excited about upcoming Marvel movies and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The early buzz for Thunderbolts* seems to be much stronger, but beyond that, the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps has fans very excited. And FF director Matt Shakman just shared some more BTS details on the film that have me pumped.

I for one, have been very excited about Fantastic Four ever since I heard Kevin Feige compare its retro-future aesthetic to the iconic 1964 World’s Fair. The movie is looking to have a vibe unlike anything we’ve seen in the MCU before, and Shakman recently told Empire that from a filmmaking standpoint, he took inspiration from the great Stanley Kubrick, who directed perhaps the best sci-fi movie ever made. Shakman said…

I really wanted it to feel like it was made in 1965, the way Stanley Kubrick would have made it. Within reason. … [We’ve] used old lenses, and taken an approach to filmmaking that feels more of the time. Of course, we still have a lot of CG.

I’ll be the first to admit that hearing somebody talk about “the way Stanley Kubrick would have made" a Marvel movie is an inherently hilarious statement. It’s pretty difficult to imagine that Kubrick would have had much interest in such things. That doesn’t mean I’m not excited by the sentiment, though. Whatever the inspiration, filming a movie set in the 1960s like a movie actually made in the 1960s, should only enhance the period feel of the story.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
A Disney+ subscription is just what you need if you're looking to enjoy the various MCU films and shows. Pricing starts at $9.99 per month for the new ad-supported plan. You can also go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month. There's also the option of saving 16% and pre-paying $159.99 for a year.

View Deal

And while there may be “a lot of CG,” as Shakman says, it’s not all computer graphics. There are a lot of practical sets, physical props and a 14-foot tall miniature of the Reed spacecraft, not unlike the kind that Stanley Kubrick used in his iconic film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Of course, Fantastic Four: First Steps isn’t actually set in the 1960s. It takes place in an alternative universe and, thus, an alternative version of the decade. The “retro-future” design will give us a world that looks like the past and the future in equal measure. Shakman says in many ways it’s a very tangible movie, with the fantastical elements kept to a minimum. He explained…

I really wanted to go with as grounded a version of space as possible. So, no wormholes. Their tech is very much retro-future, but it's also booster rockets. It’s a combination of Marvel and Apollo 11.

I love the retro-future vibe that Fantastic Four is going with so much that I called for the characters to appear at Disneyland’s Tomorrowland, rather than Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus. That's because Tomorrowland itself has a ‘60s era retro-future vibe. So, needless to say, I'm ready to witness Marvel's First Family make their triumphant return to the big screen. (Also, Disney is actually going to be adding the Fantastic Four to Tomorrowland this summer because they know what they’re doing.)

Here's hoping that in crafty this somewhat retro superhero flick, Matt Shakman and co. manage to do Stanley Kubrick proud. You can check out The Fantastic Four: First Steps when it hits theaters on July 25 amid the 2025 movie schedule.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe

Elizabeth Olsen Talked Wanting More Roles For Her ‘Personal Taste’ Following Marvel, But She Still Has 'Nice' Things To Say About Wanda

I Guess Marvel's 8-Hour Video Of Hugh Jackman's Heavy Wolverine Breathing Means They Think Fans Will Watch Anything, But It's The Comments That Got Me

The Conners' Lecy Goranson Talked Me Through Working With 'Top Dog' John Goodman On What I Thought Was Dan And Becky's Harshest Fight Yet
See more latest
Most Popular
Lecy Goranson&#039;s Becky in coat and Chicago Bears shirt in The Conners Season 7
The Conners' Lecy Goranson Talked Me Through Working With 'Top Dog' John Goodman On What I Thought Was Dan And Becky's Harshest Fight Yet
Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell in a side-by-side photo.
I Just Found Out That Jenna Ortega Is Going To Be In A Movie With Glen Powell, And Her 'Top Secret' Tease Has My Attention
Tiffany Derry on Top Chef.
Top Chef Alum Tiffany Derry Has An Enthusiastic Response After Gordan Ramsay Signed Her On For MasterChef: ''OMG It's Crazy'
Jared Leto in Requiem for a Dream.
Darren Aronofsky Doesn’t Mince Words While Describing His ‘Hate’ For Method Actors Years After Working With Jared Leto
Judy Garland looking worried as Dorthy in The Wizard of oz
Judy Garland’s Daughter Shares What She’d Think Of The Wicked Movie, And Now I Need To Re-Watch The Wizard Of Oz
Jason Momoa in A Minecraft Movie.
Jason Momoa Pens Sweet Tribute To A Minecraft Movie’s Cast And Crew As The Film Crushes At The Box Office
Wanda as Scarlet Witch in Westview&#039;s town square in WandaVision finale
Elizabeth Olsen Talked Wanting More Roles For Her ‘Personal Taste’ Following Marvel, But She Still Has 'Nice' Things To Say About Wanda
Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson in Law &amp; Order: Organized Crime Season 5x02
First Looks At Mariska Hargitay On Law And Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Reveal Why Benson And Stabler Finally Reunite, And I Couldn't Be More Excited
Jackie Chan in Project A
The Karate Kid 6’s Director Explains How It’s Being Made Like An ‘Early Jackie Chan Film,’ And I’m Loving This Approach
From left to right: Kenan Thompson looking to his right while hosting Black Jeopardy and Jack Black looking forward during his monologue.
Kenan Thompson Opened Up About Working With Jack Black On His Very First SNL Episode, And Then Returning For Season 50