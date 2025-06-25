I Can't Get Enough Of Robert Downey Jr. Coming Out Of The Woodwork To Praise Pedro Pascal
What a dynamic duo.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, thanks to new projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie set to arrive is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and fans are hyped to finally see that team assembled. And I'm obsessed with how much Robert Downey Jr. is loving Reed Richards actor Pedro Pascal.
What we know about The Fantastic Four: First Steps is pretty limited, but fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order can't wait for the titular team's debut. Fans are hyped to see Pedro Pascal aka the internet's daddy as Mr. Fantastic, and RDJ recently spoke to Vanity Fair about seeing the Last Of Us actor become a bonafide sensation. As he put it:
He's not wrong. While everyone knows Pascal's name now thanks to notable roles in projects like Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian, and The Last Of Us (two of which are streaming with a Max subscription) he's been working in TV and film for decades. The moment he's having shows that har work can pay off, and has given RDJ faith in the industry as a whole.
The 50 year-old actor had humble beginnings in Hollywood, such as his one-episode guest role on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. But he's become a king of genre work, with major roles in Game of Thrones, the DCEU, Star Wars, and now the MCU. And it sounds like he's been connecting with fellow Avengers like Robert Downey Jr..
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but both Pedro Pascal and RDJ are in the cast. Fans are hyped for Robert Downey Jr's return, and it sounds like he was super welcoming to Mr. Mando himself. In Pascal's words:
It sounds like the vibes are great for Doomsday, at least between this pair of actors. Although I have to assume that pairing the Russo Brothers with Robert Downey Jr. back together is energizing for everyone. And that energy is going to needed to bring the next two Avengers movies to life.
The Fantastic Four have been noticeably missing from the MCU for years, but once Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties the door finally opened for them to join the fun. And soon after debuting in their solo movie, that quartet of heroes will begin crossovers with The Avengers.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in theaters July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list, and Avengers: Doomsday will follow suit on December 28th 2026.
