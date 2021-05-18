Matthias Schweghöffer’s Army Of The Dead Character Originally Had A Very Weird Weapon

In a zombie horror movie, the right weapon can be the difference between survival and certain death. Zombies are a little bit like vampires and werewolves -- there’s a specific way to kill them, and for the undead, it involves brains. That’s why the mercenaries who go behind enemy lines in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead bring all sorts of skull-piercing weaponry. We see bullets, chainsaws, and a bat with several spiky nails sticking out of it. But during a recent interview with Army of the Dead co-star Matthias Schweghöffer, the actor told us he originally had a much different weapon that might have made zombie killing that much harder. Watch the clip above.