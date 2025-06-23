28 Years Later Actor Addresses Full Frontal Nudity And That Huge Prosthetic
All you wanted to know about naked zombies but were afraid to ask.
28 Years Later is off to an amazing start, with critics embracing the film, including in CinemaBlend's own 28 Years Later review, and it had a solid opening weekend at the box office. However, while many people are talking about the relaunched franchise and are already looking forward to upcoming sequels, one of the major topics of conversation has been zombie dong.
Zombies aren’t exactly style mavens. And since they don’t exactly get dressed each morning, many of the infected are naked throughout the film given how long the apocalypse has lated. This means a fair amount of nudity in the film, including male nudity, which isn’t as often seen on the screen. But it’s not all actual nudity as Alpha Infected Chi Lewis-Perry told Variety he wore a prosthetic for legal reasons as he filmed scenes with a then 13-year-old child. He explains…
Prosethetics for male nudity aren't uncommon; they're done for various reasons, though this is the first time I'm aware of it being needed to comply with the law.
I appreciate that Lewis-Perry wouldn’t go around hugging people if he were completely naked. Although this statement implies that he did go around hugging people when he was nearly naked and covered in prosthetics to look like an Alpha infected who appeared naked. And I'm not sure if that's much better.
Chi Lewis-Perry’s Alpha infected is one of the naked infected getting the most attention because, while he might have been wearing a prosthetic, it was a…significant prosthetic. Variety asked the question everybody else was afraid to ask, wondering if the prosthetic was, we’ll say, a worthy representation. Lewis-Perry simply pointed out that he is, in general, a fairly large person. He said:
I’m not even sure what kind of conversation you have with an actor when creating a prosthetic penis. Do you use the real thing as the model? If the actor asks for the prosthesis to be “enhanced” is that a thing that you do? Lewis-Perry certainly indicates that what you see, while it may not be real, is approximately on par. So now you have that information, whether you wanted it or not.
If you haven’t already seen 28 Years Later, then I suppose you can consider this something of a disclaimer. There’s a fair amount of naked infected action, which is about as sexy as that sounds. It’s also a safe bet that next year, when the first 28 Years Later sequel arrives, there will be plenty more.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.