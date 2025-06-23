28 Years Later Actor Addresses Full Frontal Nudity And That Huge Prosthetic

28 Years Later is off to an amazing start, with critics embracing the film, including in CinemaBlend's own 28 Years Later review, and it had a solid opening weekend at the box office. However, while many people are talking about the relaunched franchise and are already looking forward to upcoming sequels, one of the major topics of conversation has been zombie dong.

Zombies aren’t exactly style mavens. And since they don’t exactly get dressed each morning, many of the infected are naked throughout the film given how long the apocalypse has lated. This means a fair amount of nudity in the film, including male nudity, which isn’t as often seen on the screen. But it’s not all actual nudity as Alpha Infected Chi Lewis-Perry told Variety he wore a prosthetic for legal reasons as he filmed scenes with a then 13-year-old child. He explains…

Yeah, they were prosthetics. There’s a law that states, I think, because he’s a child, you’re allowed to have nudity but it has to be fake nudity. It was to protect him. And, as well, I’m really friendly and am always hugging people. I wouldn’t have been doing that if I was fully in the nip!

Prosethetics for male nudity aren't uncommon; they're done for various reasons, though this is the first time I'm aware of it being needed to comply with the law.

I appreciate that Lewis-Perry wouldn’t go around hugging people if he were completely naked. Although this statement implies that he did go around hugging people when he was nearly naked and covered in prosthetics to look like an Alpha infected who appeared naked. And I'm not sure if that's much better.

Chi Lewis-Perry’s Alpha infected is one of the naked infected getting the most attention because, while he might have been wearing a prosthetic, it was a…significant prosthetic. Variety asked the question everybody else was afraid to ask, wondering if the prosthetic was, we’ll say, a worthy representation. Lewis-Perry simply pointed out that he is, in general, a fairly large person. He said:

Well, I’m 6′ 8″. I’ll say no more!

I’m not even sure what kind of conversation you have with an actor when creating a prosthetic penis. Do you use the real thing as the model? If the actor asks for the prosthesis to be “enhanced” is that a thing that you do? Lewis-Perry certainly indicates that what you see, while it may not be real, is approximately on par. So now you have that information, whether you wanted it or not.

If you haven’t already seen 28 Years Later, then I suppose you can consider this something of a disclaimer. There’s a fair amount of naked infected action, which is about as sexy as that sounds. It’s also a safe bet that next year, when the first 28 Years Later sequel arrives, there will be plenty more.