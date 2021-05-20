Marvel’s Kevin Feige Admits Fault With Doctor Strange Whitewashing Scandal

Of course, having a white woman played The Ancient One was just one of the many ways Doctor Strange shook things up with its characters. The magical blockbuster also cast Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, who is white in the comics, and rather than starting out as a villain, he was depicted as Strange’s ally until he decided that there were too many sorcerers in the world and embarked down a dark path. Then there’s Wong, who in the comics is Stephen Strange’s manservant and doesn’t have any magical abilities of his own. For the Doctor Strange movie, Benedict Wong’s version of the character was made the Master of the Mystic Arts who looked after Kamar-Taj’s library. Mads Mikkelsen’s Kaecilius was also reimagined as a rogue sorcerer seeking to achieve eternal life from Dormammu, as opposed to simply being one of Mordo’s disciples.