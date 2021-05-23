Fantastic Beasts 3’s Mads Mikkelsen Shares Honest Thoughts On Leonardo DiCaprio’s Another Round Remake

It's always tricky to make a remake but on the other hand I understand why. Because even though a lot of people might watch [the original], it's not that big. Having said that I have a hunch that a lot of Americans [have] watched this one. So it's going to be interesting, the remake. There are some cultural differences with alcohol from nation to nation, especially between Denmark and America. Everyone's always like, won't they approach it really differently in America? Maybe. Maybe not. I mean the film is about embracing life and re-finding your life. I think if they get that right, they can have some freedom with the alcohol.