Luca Animation Supervisor Compares The Disney+ Release’s Charm To Pixar’s WALL-E

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

As this year’s summer season kicks off, there's a lot of big movies to be excited about, including Disney+’s big streaming release Luca. The Pixar film will infuse many of elements about the animation studio that fans love, along with venturing out with a new vision we’ve yet to see from the company – such as taking inspiration from Studio Ghibli’s animation style for the visual narrative. And as the upcoming movie’s visual supervisor told us, it may take you back to the warm feeling of WALL-E.