First Uncharted Footage Has Made Its Way Online, But It’s Short

Obviously, there’s no rush to show the action component in director Ruben Fleischer’s Uncharted adaptation. Though from what Nathan Drake voice actor Nolan North has said about Tom Holland’s intense performance in the live-action adaptation of the property, we won't have to worry too much about that either. It feels weird, but there seems to be a lot of hope coming into the frame when it comes to Uncharted’s chances of beating that illusive video game movie curse. If it could happen for Sonic The Hedgehog, then surely it could happen for this Playstation picture. Plus, you have to admit, Mark Wahlberg’s exercise regimen has officially paid off, as the man looks damned good in a tuxedo.