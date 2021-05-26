First Uncharted Footage Has Made Its Way Online, But It’s Short

Breaking the first footage for a movie like Uncharted is always a fun experience. As we’ve recently seen the first photo uniting Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as Nathan and Sully, respectively, it was only a matter of time before we saw the iconic gaming pair in action. Which leads to the good news: we’ve got the first footage from Uncharted, as it’s made its way online! The bad news is it’s incredibly short.
It’s still a very promising look at Sony Pictures new video game adaptation though. In fact, Uncharted’s first footage can be summed up in one very fitting word: stylish. It may be a really short look at Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg’s interpretations of their franchise characters, but they’re definitely dressed for the occasion. Take a look at Uncharted in action, thanks to the recent Sony promotional reel included below:
This is only two to three seconds of Uncharted footage, and we don’t even see any stunts, clues or treasure being analyzed. Instead, what we do get are the sharply dressed variants of Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg’s Victor Sullivan. And while that’s not exactly the purpose of this video game movie adaptation, it’s still a welcomed sight, as Holland and Wahlberg already look like they’re a perfect match.
The chemistry between the Uncharted actors definitely feels like something we’d expect, especially from a younger version of this prolific pair. Mark Wahlberg has the air of a wise mentor who’s ready to put his young student in his place, while Tom Holland looks like he’s bristling against that energy, ready to prove himself. Admittedly, that’s a role that Holland is cut out to play, especially thanks to his time as the MCU’s Spider-Man.
Obviously, there’s no rush to show the action component in director Ruben Fleischer’s Uncharted adaptation. Though from what Nathan Drake voice actor Nolan North has said about Tom Holland’s intense performance in the live-action adaptation of the property, we won't have to worry too much about that either. It feels weird, but there seems to be a lot of hope coming into the frame when it comes to Uncharted’s chances of beating that illusive video game movie curse. If it could happen for Sonic The Hedgehog, then surely it could happen for this Playstation picture. Plus, you have to admit, Mark Wahlberg’s exercise regimen has officially paid off, as the man looks damned good in a tuxedo.
There’s still a substantial wait ahead for Uncharted fans, as the film’s delayed release plans have it sitting in a February 18, 2022 slot. So one could assume that this summer would be the most opportune time for the first teaser, with a full trailer headed our way in the fall. In light of the wild history that led the film to this point, that sort of a wait is downright manageable, when you think about it.