What's Up With New Movies Avoiding Kiss Scenes? Mark Wahlberg And Halle Berry’s New Movie Is Giving Twisters Vibes

It's a summer of action, drama, romantic tension and… well, that’s actually as far as it’s been getting lately. Netflix’s action comedy The Union just released amid the 2024 movie schedule . The Union trailer promised epic rom-com vibes from duo Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry, but viewers may have been disappointed find that all the romantic chemistry didn’t culminate in a passionate smooch. And this isn’t the first instance of this happening recently, as Twisters also spurred complaints by leaving out a smooch. So why exactly are these movies giving similar vibes by leaving out kissing scenes?

Honestly, it's somewhat strange that the creative teams behind two massive recently released movies opted to leave out tried and true kissing scenes. When it comes to The Union, director Julian Farino addressed that matter while speaking with Variety . Farino's decision seemed to be based more on one major element -- potential:

We take the relationship to a certain place, and then I think you’ve got to leave a lot of space to go. Netflix always said to us at the beginning, ‘You have to think of this as a possible three-movie idea.’ So if an audience comes out wanting a kiss, then we’ve probably done alright, in my opinion.

In many cases, production companies are playing the long game when it comes to their IPs. Netflix certainly has been trying to push its movies into franchises has found some success. And, yes, people do anticipate a kiss in a movie like Julian Farino's, so keeping one out could theoretically build up anticipation amongst viewers for another installment. But, in my humble opinion, partially hinging a sequel on audiences desire for a kiss is not enough to get a second movie greenlit.

Of course, this is a business, and studios are looking for ways to keep viewers on the hook. Ultimately, the stars of The Union agreed with their director's logic, with Halle Berry saying:

Once they kiss, then it’s over. We’re hoping if we get to do a second one, we’ll let that chase continue. You want to see the journey — to see these two high school sweethearts find each other.

Ok, I understand that. The actors and writers feel like there is more story to tell. That was also the reason given by the Twisters cast and director. A liplock between Glen Powell's Tyler Owens and Daisy Edgar-Jones' Kate Carter was filmed, However, per a note from famed director Steven Spielberg , who served as an EP on the movie, the scene “stopped” the film. All in all, Spielberg was of the belief that it would be better to leave the audience feeling there would be a continuation. It seems we will never see that airport kiss at this point. It's just another item we can add to the list of elements that should have been in the movie, such as a cameo from Powell’s dog, Brisket .

Whether we will get sequels of either Twisters or The Union is still up in the air. As to what that might mean for the reunited high school sweethearts Mike and Roxanne, Mike Wahlberg teased some ideas:

If we get to go on and do something else, I would imagine there’ll be a lot more than a kiss. But, you know, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

To be fair, the romance and build-up to said missing kisses are still very well done even without the final payoff. (These are still world-class actors, people!) Still, I just want to see two hot people kiss at the end of my movie. Is that too much to ask? Especially ones that look as good as the Arthur The King actor does at age 53. I mean, wow, Mark Wahlberg (who still does shirtless workouts) clearly does not miss a gym day. Alas, I guess until sequels are announced, I’ll just have to rewatch these movies and hope for further installments to come later on.

