Netflix Has My Top Movie This Week (August 12th), But There's Other Cool Stuff Heading To Streaming Too

By mid-August, the busy summer movie season has usually run its course. However, for the best streaming services, there is never really a slow season. There’s always something new on Netflix (which has my top movie this week) or something coming up on Hulu that you can watch. What’s difficult is finding the best content among everything that’s available. Luckily, we have a few of the best choices from what’s new this week within the streaming realm.

Almost all the major streaming platforms have at least one major original series or movie on offer. We have a Star Wars animated series for kids that's being added to Disney+ and a Hulu animated series not for kids. There’s also a pair of interesting original movies with unlikely duos that look to combine action and comedy just perfectly. Here’s what’s worth looking at this week.

New Movies

(Image credit: Laura Radford/Netflix)

The Union (Netflix)

In The Union, Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry play former high school sweethearts who reunite 25 years later. Little does he know that she’s a super spy, and she’s about to recruit him to work on a secret mission. Is the premise nuts? Sure but, if the action is solid and the chemistry between the two leads is there, nobody is going to care. One gets the sense that, at the very least, the cast had fun making the movie, and that can go a long way. Needless, this is my top movie, and I'm looking forward to checking it out!

The Union Premieres August 16 on Netflix.

(Image credit: Sony/TriStar)

The Woman King (Hulu)

2022’s The Woman King was one of the best-reviewed films of the year by both professional critics and general audiences, and yet it made less than $100 million worldwide at the box office and was ignored by the Oscars. That means there's a solid chance you may have missed one of the best movies of 2022, and you should fix that. The film stars Viola Davis as the leader of an all-female warrior unit in West Africa in the early 1800s. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood's historical epic features some impressive performances as well as excellent action. Don’t miss this one again.

The Woman King arrives on August 13 on Hulu.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Fast & Furious Franchise (Peacock)

The Fast & Furious movies are collectively the biggest current franchise that Universal has, and yet being able to watch the films with a Peacock subscription has been hit or miss due to agreements Universal signed before launching its own platform. This week the first eight Fast & Furious films join the ninth, which was added earlier this month, meaning you can watch almost the entire franchise in one place. Fast X is currently available with a Prime Video subscription if you need to watch all the Fast & Furious movies in order.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Fast & Furious movies arrive August 12 on Peacock.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Jackpot! (Prime Video)

Most of us would do just about anything to win a lottery jackpot. The movie Jackpot!, from Bridesmaids director Paul Feig, suggests a hilarious future in which the way to win the lottery is to stay alive while everybody else tries to kill you and take your money. Awkwafina stars as the winner in fear for her life, and John Cena plays a guy trying to help her survive. The movie looks to combine Awkwafina's natural comedic timing with Cena's own comic abilities, while also giving the former WWE star plenty to do physically.

Jackpot! premieres August 15 on Prime Video.

New TV

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 (Disney+)

So many Star Wars fans became enthralled with the franchise as young kids but, now, even younger children have an easy entry into the galaxy far, far, away. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 (which consists of 11 episodes) arrives for those with a Disney+ subscription this week. The show is set during the High Republic era, the same time frame as the recent live-action series The Acolyte. Of course, these stories are more geared toward children and focus on a group of young Jedi learning lessons and trying to make good choices.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 premieres August 14 on Disney+.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 5 (Hulu)

In an era where a streaming series can be canceled seemingly without warning, the fact that Solar Opposites has made it to Season 5 is an accomplishment unto itself. Despite a high-profile voice actor change prior to Season 4, the show has remained popular among those with a Hulu subscription. The latest season promises fresh hijinks and new characters and looks to be exactly what fans are expecting.

Solar Opposites Season 5 premies August 12 on Hulu.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Bel-Air Season 3 (Peacock)

When it was first announced that The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the sitcom that made Will Smith a star, was going to be remade as a dramatic series, there were a lot of questions. What’s clear now is that the show is working for a lot of people, as Bel-Air premieres its third season this week.

Bel-Air Season 3 arrives August 15 on Peacock.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Bad Monkey (Apple TV+)

I’m sure once I watch Bad Monkey with my Apple TV+ subscription, I’ll understand what the title means. All I know is that a good detective story with more than a little humor, courtesy of lead actor Vince Vaughn, looks like exactly the sort of thing I’d enjoy. Vaughn stars as a suspected police detective, who gets a bit too close to a murder case and then has to figure his way out of it.

Bad Monkey premieres August 15 on Apple TV+.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars Season 1 (Paramount+)

It’s difficult to undersell just how popular RuPaul’s Drag Race has become. The series has multiple iterations domestically, but it is now also produced in multiple countries around the world. Now, it's time for the Drag Race World Championship. RuPaul's Drag Race Global All-Stars brings together 12 former contestants from the various international versions of the show to compete against each other. Until a Paramount+ subscription gets you access to the international versions of the show, this will give fans a way to see how the game is played around the world.

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars Season 1 on Paramount+.

Plenty more good stuff is planned for August and beyond. We’ll be keeping our eyes open to find the best streaming content so you don’t miss it.