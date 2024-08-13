After Leaving Hollywood For Vegas, Mark Wahlberg Trekked Back To LA With His Family For New Netflix Premiere

Mark Wahlberg started a “new chapter” in his Hollywood career by taking part in more meaningful movies. Another part of that, though, was his Walhberg's decision to move his family from Hollywood to Las Vegas. Of course, that doesn’t mean he never sets foot in the City of Angels anymore. In fact, Wahlberg trekked back to LA with his family in tow for the premiere of his 2024 Netflix movie , The Union.

Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg are a rom-com duo in The Union, which is about a construction worker who reconnects with his high school sweetheart only for her to pull him into a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission. Given the star power involved, this is a very big production. So, even though the Wahlbergs have made a new life for themselves in Las Vegas, it makes sense that they decided to visit Los Angeles for the premiere of the 2024 movie release. Take a look at the close-knit clan at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood:

(Image credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

The Bostonian actor looks like a happy husband and father standing next to his wife and kids at the premiere of his comedy-thriller. We see Mark Wahlberg with his wife, Rhea Durham as well as his daughters, Ella and Grace, and his sons Michael and Brendan. It’s incredibly sweet to see the whole family there to support Mark during amid the release of the film.

As has been reported, the Wahlbergs moved into a $14.5 million mansion in Las Vegas in 2022 in order to provide a fresh start for the kids. Originally, Mark’s decision to move to L.A. was due to his hopes of securing bigger acting roles. But he admitted to only making a couple of movies during his time there. Even in Nevada, the Transformers actor still has big plans like forming his own studio, creating a shoe factory and working on new projects in the state.

It’s easy to believe that moving away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood to the neon lights of Las Vegas really isn’t a massive transition. On the contrary, the Departed alum claims his move to Las Vegas wasn’t about “The Strip,” which is only about 15 minutes away from him. This move was about building a family community and ensuring his children have a place where their dreams come true. That sounds like a very dedicated father, if you ask me.

As for how Mark Wahlberg and co. have been doing since leaving Hollywood, the Boogie Nights actor says they all loves Las Vegas. 20-year-old Ella has started college, his 18-year-old Michael plays basketball, 15-year-old Brendan plays golf, and 14-year-old Grace is an equestrian. Mark also mentioned that there's no shortage of shows and restaurants that he can enjoy in Sin City. All in all, it sounds like the Wahlbergs are truly living their best life.

Nevertheless, it's great to see them occasionally pop up in Hollywood for a special event like the Union premiere. One would hope that the bonds amongst the Wahlberg clan will remain intact and that they continue to enjoy their time as Nevada residents.. Make sure to watch Mark's aforementioned new movie, which will be available to access with a Netflix subscription starting on August 16th.