Mark Wahlberg Says His Wife Was Eventually ‘Cool’ With How He Shaved His Head For Flight Risk, But Her Initial Reaction Sounds Wild
I can't blame Mark Wahlberg's wife for this one.
Being a famous actor looks like it’s usually pretty glamorous, but it can also involve a lot of hard work. Being an action hero means a lot of working out to remain in top physical condition. Of course, other roles require very different sorts of transformations, that both the stars and their families then have to deal with. Such was the case for Mark Wahlberg’s newest movie, Flight Risk. Wahlberg didn't have to hit the gym, but he did shave his head. The look has certainly evoked a response, but none can match the one from Wahlbeg's own wife.
Mark Wahlberg is no stranger to having to go through physical transformations for some of his roles. The actor is known to be something of a workout aficionado, but he has gained weight when necessary for the part he is playing. His new movie,Flight Risk sees him play the movie’s villain, and it also sees his character suffering from significant hair loss. Wahlberg tells Extra this sent his wife, model Rhea Durham, into hiding when she first saw it. He said…
It’s maybe not that surprising that Wahlberg’s wife was shocked by his look for Flight Risk. He didn’t simply shave his head. He’s not bald in the movie. Instead, he just looks like a guy who has lost most of his hair naturally. The actor has pretty impressive hair naturally, so seeing him like this is a true shock. It makes him look significantly older and it just looks...wrong.
The fact that he shaved his head to achieve the look meant that he and his family had to simply deal with the look for the duration of production. Walhberg says he could have used makeup and prosthetics to achieve the look, but didn’t want to spend hours in the makeup chair every morning. For him, it was just simpler and easier to shave his head.
Mark Wahlberg isn’t necessarily the next Daniel Day-Lewis or Gary Oldman, actors who can transform themselves so much that they don’t even look like the same person from one movie to the next. Still, his willingness to go through such a real physical change is impressive. He, and his family, certainly went through a lot.
On the plus side, it's great news that Wahlberg's wife got over her initial problems with her bald husband, and even eventually grew to like the look. This means that if the actor ends up looking like this in real life after a couple of decades, it should all work out.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.