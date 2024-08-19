The Union Is No. 1 On Netflix, But It's A Milestone Low For Both Mark Wahlberg And Halle Berry

The Netflix 2024 movie release The Union premiered during the weekend and has Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg as a rom-com action duo . The spy-action comedy has a construction worker reconnecting with his high school sweetheart only to get roped up into a high-stakes intelligence mission when finding out she’s a secret agent. While The Union has hit No. 1 on Netflix, it’s considered a milestone low for the film’s two leads.

The Mark Wahlberg/Halle Berry spy thriller The Union is currently No. 1 on Netflix. While the 6% Rotten Tomatoes-rated flick The Emoji Movie dominated Netflix last week, it's been bumped to a No. 2 spot followed by Kevin Hart’s Night School at No. 3.

While the No. 1 stat may have hit a high peak on the streaming service, it’s actually considered a milestone low for Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg's careers in the past decade. According to Rotten Tomatoes , the new Netflix film has a 46% critics score and an even lower audience score of 28%. Many within the critics’ consensus site describing the film as “boring” despite two great performers starring in it. However, it's the audience score that makes up the milestone low, as neither actor has had a rating that low in a decade.

When you look back at both Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg’s movies within the past ten years, they haven’t achieved a movie with an audience rating as low as 28%. With the Boogie Nights actor, the movie that didn’t hit audiences the most in the past ten years was 2015’s Mojave with the crime-thriller receiving a 30% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Even The Gambler was one percent above that and Wahlberg’s lowest-rated critics-scored film Me Time was 32% for audiences.

As for Halle Berry, the lowest-rated audience-scored film she got before The Union was Kings at 31%. The rest of her movies that didn’t hit well with audiences were ones like Kidnap (50%) and her directorial debut Bruised (56%). Other than those two films, audiences have been liking the films Berry has starred in like Moonfall (70%), John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum (86%), and Kingsmen: The Golden Circle (64%).

While Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg didn’t have the best luck with The Union, they both still have plenty of upcoming 2024 movie releases to look forward to. We’ll see the Bostonian actor with a newly shaved head for Flight Risk on October 18th playing a hitman disguising himself as a pilot to kill a passenger on his plane. He’s also got the crime thriller Play Dirty under his belt and is in the middle of filming the comedy Balls Up co-starring with SNL alum Molly Shannon. These movies look worthy of attention with fun entertainment for audiences.

The Monster’s Ball actress has an upcoming release of her own in fighting freaky creatures and grody ghosts in Never Let Go . The upcoming horror film follows a family in the fight for survival against an evil spirit. So, it looks like she and Mark Wahlberg will have movies audiences will get a real kick out of.

