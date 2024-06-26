Netflix's The Union Trailer Has Me Sold On Halle Berry And Mark Wahlberg As An Action Rom-Com Duo

Mark Wahlberg seems to really like being a spy, doesn’t he? On top of last year’s breakout streaming hit The Family Plan, the man now has another espionage flavored comedy in which he’s once again in over his head with the wrong people. However, the 2024 movie The Union has a rather interesting twist on the matter, as none other than James Bond movie vet Halle Berry is the seasoned vet this time around; and she’s ensnared Marky Mark into a deadly game.

As an espionage movie fan, I love this; but I’m also pretty well sold on Berry and Wahlberg being one of the next premiere action rom-com duos. Netflix has made sure of that, as the streamer has now shared the first trailer for director Julian Farino’s upcoming action/adventure romp.

Reuniting former high school sweethearts Roxanne (Halle Berry) and Mike (Mark Wahlberg), these Jersey kids don’t have long to catch up before she whisks him away to London. While the mission to recover a list of “every U.S. spy” for The Union is something ripped straight out of not only Skyfall, but also the Mission: Impossible movies , that’s not what caught my eye.

Rather, the chemistry between Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg, as well as other cast members like spy chief J.K. Simmons, is what’s really sold me on this film’s promise.

The Union kicks off its mission on August 16th. So you have plenty of opportunity to renew your Netflix subscription, in preparation for what looks to be an explosively good time.

More to come…