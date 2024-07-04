Mark Wahlberg Shows Of Newly Shaved Head For New Movie, And Joe Pantoliano Led A Chorus Of Fun Comments

Mark Wahlberg’s latest movie has him involved with actor/director Mel Gibson in the thriller Flight Risk. He’ll be playing a pilot who reveals himself to be a hitman sent to kill a fugitive on a flight. With Wahlberg showing himself in character with a newly shaved head, actor Joe Pantoliano led a chorus of fun comments about the new hairdo.

In the Flight Risk trailer , we already thought Mark Wahlberg was getting heavy into character with his fake Southern accent. Then, when Michelle Dockery’s FBI agent character knocks off the pilot/hitman’s hat, we see the male pattern baldness look in full bloom! The Boston native revealed on Instagram a funny look at his new ‘do for Flight Risk, and no, it’s not a bald cap!

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Mark Wahlberg put so much effort into his character’s appearance. For example, the Ted actor made himself all muscly with Dwayne Johnson in Pain & Gain . Then, he lost 60 pounds to play a self-destructing literature professor in The Gambler. A big transformation for Wahlberg was when he gained 20 lbs in three weeks to play a real-life boxer-turned-priest in Father Stu eating 7,000 calories a day. If the American leading man was willing to put his body through the ringer for that role, you'd think shaving his head ought to be a cakewalk for the dedicated actor.

Many Instagram users were quick to leave hilarious comments about Mark Wahlberg’s new hair for Flight Risk. Once The Sopranos’ Joe Pantoliano chimed in with his funny reaction, and many other celebrities and social media users joined in on the fun:

I knew if I waited long enough, going Bald would be cool… ❤️ @realjoeypants

Dedication to the craft right there 😂👏🏻 @boyfromboston617

Finally - the REAL Mark. Bloodied and balding and clumsily surreptitious. @paulwhausergram

Mark Baldberg @brilling91

All in foo! @mariolopez

If you thought the reactions of various celebrities were funny, Mark Wahlberg told People that his wife was very surprised to see her husband’s new look for the movie. I can understand that considering it’s a look we’ve never seen before from the Oscar nominee. He also revealed his kids got a lot of laughs from the haircut as well which should be a real motivator for them to see the upcoming film. Wahlberg said that his decision to really shave his hair was due to feeling “ridiculous” wearing a fake mustache or a wig. His reasoning makes sense considering hair does grow back after all.

After Mark Wahlberg showed off a picture of his newly shaved head for his new movie, Joe Pantoliano and many others shared their fun reactions to the actor’s dedicated look. I have a feeling Wahlberg will deliver a performance with this hitman character more shocking than seeing his male pattern baldness reveal. You can see more of The Italian Job actor’s full transformation in Flight Risk, with the 2024 movie release in theaters on October 18th.