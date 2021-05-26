School of Rock Actor Kevin Clark Is Dead At 32, Read Jack Black's Tribute To His Costar

School of Rock is well known for catapulting Jack Black into being a leading man, but it was also an ensemble film with a host of young talent. It’s a sad day for the film’s cast, as Kevin Clark, one of the young stars of the 2003 film, has died at the age of 32. The former actor famously played the class’s drummer, Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the movie that has been adapted into a Broadway musical and Nickelodeon series, and Black has since honored his late costar on social media.