'A Generational Talent': Jim Carrey Pays Tribute To Batman Forever Co-Star Val Kilmer After Death At 65

The Riddler (Jim Carrey) talks to Two-Face, while Batman (Val Kilmer) talks to Chase Meridian in Batman Forever.
Hollywood and the public at large have been mourning a truly bright star today, as beloved actor Val Kilmer passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65 following a bout of pneumonia. Over the course of his career, Kilmer was lauded for his performances in excellent films like Heat, Tombstone, True Romance and Willow. Of course, a generation of movie lovers also knows him well for his performance as the titular hero in Batman Forever. Now, one of Kilmer’s co-stars in that film, Jim Carrey, is paying tribute to him following his passing.

Jim Carrey famously plays Edward Nygma a.k.a. The Riddler in Joel Schumacher’s 1995 superhero film (which is streamable with a Max subscription). With that, Carrey and the film’s leading man share more than a few scenes, and they bounce off each other quite well. After learning of his collaborator’s death, Carrey penned a statement, and it’s since been shared with USA Today. In it, the comedian not only praises his former on-screen partner for his abilities as an actor but also for his resilience as a human being:

I'm remembering Val Kilmer today with great admiration for him as a man and as a generational talent who left us an enviable legacy of indelible acting performances. His greatest artistic achievements were rivaled only by the grace and courage with which he endured his life's most challenging moments. Wishing his family so much love.

The fan-favorite Mask actor is known to deliver a good quip or two, but he’s also shown on multiple occasions that he’s incredibly thoughtful. His sentiments about Val Kilmer further drive home that point. I’m not sure anyone would argue with the notion that Kilmer was a “generational talent.” He managed to bring a considerable amount of respectability and humanity to any character he portrayed, and that certainly shone through whenever he was on screen.

Val Kilmer posing with his arms stretched out as Jim Morrison in The Doors.

'The Sheer Audacity' The Story Behind Val Kilmer Getting His Role In The Doors Just Came Out And What An Absolute Legend

When it comes to his portrayal of the Caped Crusader, the California native deserves a lot of credit. Fans may have varied opinions when it comes to ranking the live-action Batman actors, though I’d argue that Kilmer’s take is severely underrated. As Bruce Wayne, he’s cerebral and exudes a level of kindness, while he also nails the brooding and heroic nature of the Bat. That’s saying a lot, given he succeeded Michael Keaton in the role. (Per what we know about Batman Forever’s production, Keaton was unimpressed with the script.) I’d say the late Joel Schumacher knew what he was doing when he cast his lead character.

In the aftermath of Val Kilmer’s passing, a multitude of tributes have poured in from fans and entertainment industry bigwigs alike. Director Michael Mann shared his recollections of working with Kilmer on Heat, making note of his “artistic range and depth.” Josh Brolin also penned a message, and Nicolas Cage shared a statement as well. Like Jim Carrey, many have also praised Kilmer for his ability to stay upbeat amid tough circumstances, as he was for years after being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014.

The various aspects of the Top Gun icon’s body of work will be remembered for a multitude of reasons — and rightfully so. I know I’ll personally appreciate many of his films as the years go on. Of course, I’ll also never forget being seven years old and watching the late star’s iteration of Batman face off with Tommy Lee Jones’ Two-Face and of course, Jim Carrey’s Riddler in Gotham City.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Val Kilmer at this time.

