4 Ways Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise Reminds Me Of Pirates Of The Caribbean

And the same appears to be largely true of Jungle Cruise. Dwayne Johnson's Skipper is clearly the hero of the piece. He's the one that can throw a punch, swing on a rope and drive his boat at high speed trying to avoid a submarine. He's the action star in the same way that Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow was, but it doesn't look like Johnson's character is actually who the movie is about. The trailers are all from the perspective of Emily Blunt's character, the scientist looking for the mystical healing tree in the Amazon. She is the real main character. Dwayne Johnson will support her, but in a way that will likely make a lot of people love him. This is a good move, as the one time that Jack Sparrow truly became the point of view character in the Pirates franchise, it was the low point of the series.