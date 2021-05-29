Why Stephen King’s Support Of A Quiet Place Meant So Much To John Krasinski

What I think about his writing is he is always ‘world’ first, he's always ‘characters’ first. He really puts you in that vibe. So anyway, the first movie was so overwhelming-- the response to it. But him in particular. Being from Boston, being a fan of his, he not only was incredibly kind publicly, but then we had an email exchange where he was very specific about what he loved about the movie and I was completely and totally blown away. I have not taken him up on his Red Sox tickets, but I will definitely do that someday.