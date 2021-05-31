Depp Lawyer Calls ‘Hail Mary’ As Amber Heard Tries To Get Lawsuit Dismissed (Again)

The cases seem to be moving forward in Virginia, but they have been costly, with deposition requests and more coming from both sides. Amber Heard has been looking into Disney and what the company knew about Johnny Depp’s actions and behavior during his time on the Pirates of the Caribbean films. For his part, Depp has asserted Amber Heard has lied on several occasions, including saying she would give their divorce settlement to charity but didn’t and also said Heard had asserted Depp was violent once when police body cam footage allegedly showed otherwise. Heard's lawyer has also said the Aquaman 2 actress has not been able to pay out the full divorce settlement to charity due to ongoing litigation.