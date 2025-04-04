'Ryan Reynolds Actually Is That Man.’ After Justin Baldoni's Lawyers Called Deadpool Star Blake Lively's ‘Co-Conspirator,’ His Rep Didn't Hold Back

Ryan Reynolds has moved to be dismissed from Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios' defamation lawsuit. However, the director’s lawyers fired back at the motion, explaining that they think Blake Lively’s husband is a ‘co-conspirator’ in this situation. Now, as this legal battle over It Ends With Us continues , the Deadpool star’s rep has responded to this claim, and they didn’t hold back.

Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Called Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively’s ‘Co-Conspirator’ In Statement About The Deadpool Actor’s Motion To Dismiss

Baldoni’s lawyers filed a response to Reynolds' motion to dismiss on April 1. In it, they detailed why the actor should not be dismissed from the lawsuit, noting that they think he has not “merely acted as a supportive spouse” in the matter. They also called him a “co-conspirator” in this situation, explaining (via People):

[He] pretends that the Wayfarer Parties’ First Amended Complaint (the 'FAC') fails to set forth any basis for his liability and that he merely acted as a supportive spouse. Not so. The FAC specifically alleges ample facts to support the Wayfarer Parties’ claims against him, based on both his direct actions and his liability as a co-conspirator.

In the same filing, the actor’s lawyers explained that Reynolds getting a dismissal is an “extremely unlikely event.” However, if that were to happen, they noted that he should not be allowed to recover attorney fees.

Of course, The Adam Project actor has been part of the ongoing discourse about It Ends With Us, and Baldoni’s claims have included Reynolds in them. To that point, after Blake Lively’s first complaint was filed at the end of last year, the Jane the Virgin actor's team responded with multiple lawsuits, including one against her and her husband.

On top of that, there’s an ongoing discussion about if Deadpool & Wolverine made fun of the director with Nicepool. For months now, there’s been talk about Nicepool as well as the involvement Reynolds had in the making of It Ends With Us. Plus, at one point, a defamation lawyer said it was “not strange” that the Marvel actor was included in this lawsuit.

However, he is moving to be dismissed from it, and after Baldoni’s team responded, Reynolds’ rep fired right back.

Then, Ryan Reynolds’ Rep Responded

After Justin Baldoni’s team filed that response, a rep for Ryan Reynolds replied. They explained that the opposing party made a defamation claim “without alleging who was defamed.” They continued to praise their client and his relationship with Blake Lively, stating:

They once again claim defamation without alleging who was defamed, what specifically was said, or how anyone suffered actual harm. Unlike Mr. Baldoni, who built his brand pretending to be a man who is 'confident enough to listen' to the women in his life, Ryan Reynolds actually is that man and he will continue to support his wife as she stands up to the individuals who not only harassed her but then have retaliated against her.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star’s spokesperson also claimed that Baldoni’s lawsuit “fails,” and it could result in Wayfarer having to cover Reynolds’ attorney fees.

Along with Ryan Reynolds' motion to dismiss, Lively also filed to dismiss . In response to that, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, called her action “one of the most abhorrent examples of abusing our legal system."

Meanwhile, the Gossip Girl star’s team responded by saying that her co-star’s team hasn’t moved to dismiss their cases, which implies that they have “accepted that Ms. Lively’s complaint states valid legal claims that they could not muster a single reason to dismiss.” It also notes that multiple parties who have been sued by Baldoni and Wayfarer have moved to dismiss.

Overall, this back-and-forth adds another layer to this already complex legal battle. So, as we learn more about this motion to dismiss as well as the other elements of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s legal efforts, we’ll keep you updated.