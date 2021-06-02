Zac Efron's Firestarter Reveals First Look Image And A New Star

When it was announced late last month that the remake of Stephen King's Firestarter was going into production, it generated a lot of excitement... but also a fair amount of confusion. After all, cameras were starting to roll despite the fact that the film had only announced two actors as part of its cast: Zac Efron as protagonist Andy McGee and Michael Greyeyes as the villainous John Rainbird. As of today that continues to be a big question mark lingering over the project – but at the very least we do now know who is playing the titular pyrokinetic, and we also have our first look at her in character.

Blumhouse has officially announced today that Ryan Kiera Armstrong has landed the role of Charlie McGee in the Firestarter remake, and you can scope out what she will look like playing the part via the image below: