Why Casting Hugh Jackman Was Essential For Reminiscence’s Director

Myself as director was very high maintenance in that I only wanted to do the film if Hugh Jackman be the lead. So it was pretty high stakes for me. I wrote Hugh an email and he was kind enough to let me go visit him in New York. I was like, 'Oh, I'll just pop by.' Popping by for me meant booking a flight, going over there, finding his place. I sat with Hugh in his house and we talked for a very long time and Hugh was daft enough to let me into his house and let me pitch this thing to him without reading a script. But I just knew when I was writing it, I knew it was him and I just couldn't imagine anyone else.