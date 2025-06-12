Sunrise On The Reaping's Joseph Zada Was Put 'Through The Ringer' While Auditioning For Haymitch, But Explained Why It Was 'Important'

Ever since it was announced that a Sunrise on the Reaping movie was in the works , the question on our minds was about who would portray the young Haymitch Abernathy. Earlier this year, Joseph Zada was cast as the District 12 tribute, and now, the actor has big shoes to fill as he follows Woody Harrelson's superb performance. Recently, the Australian actor opened up about getting the role and how he was put "through the ringer" during the auditions; however, he also explained why that process was "important."

In the upcoming Sunrise on the Reaping movie , we’ll learn about the tragic origin story of Haymitch and how he became the reluctant mentor we saw in The Hunger Games movies. With filming set to start this summer, young Haymitch actor Joseph Zada was asked about auditioning for the new film during an interview with Swooon . He was quick to note how intense yet necessary that process was, saying:

It was great, they went far and wide and they put me through the ringer because it was very important. And it was important for me to go through that process as well not just to learn about the character, but to meet all the people I was working with and feel comfortable. I'm comfortable, and I'm excited, and I'm nervous.

I can imagine how nerve-wracking it must have been for him to audition for such a memorable character who sits at the center of this new story. I also get why it was "important," because it fully introduced him to this world, the role he'd be playing and the intensity that will come with it.

Now, I’m really curious exactly how Joseph Zada was put “through the ringer.” I wonder if he had to prove that he had both the physicality necessary to play a District 12 victor as well as the emotional range needed to tell Haymitch's tragic tale. As Woody Harrelson first introduced audiences to the complex yet lovable District 12 mentor, the Invisible Boys actor has big shoes to fill in taking on the challenge of portraying Haymitch’s harrowing time in the area. So, I get why the audition was hard.

I can also understand why Joseph Zada was so anxious, seeing as this process was likely his introduction to many of his colleagues as well. This probably included director Francis Lawrence, who's been with The Hunger Games franchise since Catching Fire. And coincidentally, similar to how Panem picks two tributes at a time for the games, Whitney Peak was cast at the same time as Zada, and she will play the important role of Haymitch's true love, Lenore. So, I'd imagine they met while auditioning, too.

Other talented actors have also landed roles in the Sunrise on the Reaping cast that will require them to play characters other actors originated on screen. Fan-casting proved to be right as The Great's Elle Fanning will play Effie. Chevalier's Kelvin Harrison Jr. is taking on the role of Beetee, who Jeffrey Wright originated. Jesse Plemons will play the young Plutarch. Plus, Kieran Culkin was cast as Caesar Flickerman, and Ralph Fiennes will play Snow. Like Zada's situation with Haymitch, there must be pressure to take on the roles of these returning Hunger Games characters.

However, I do not doubt that through this audition and casting process, they've each proven why they're more than worthy of the parts.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As I mentioned, Zada may have been put “through the ringer” with his Sunrise on the Reaping audition, but he knew it was an “important” process to fully understand his character’s journey and the people he would get to work with. I wish the We Were Liars actor the best of luck once filming starts this summer, and I'm confident he’ll bring the raw intensity and heart into the role that's on full display in Suzanne Collins’ book. You can watch him step into the arena on November 20th, 2026.