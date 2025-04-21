A Broadway Regular Is Tired Of A-Listers Switching From The Movie Screen To The Stage, But Says Hugh Jackman Is The Gold Standard

There’s been a recent string of A-listers who’ve been trying their hand at Broadway. Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal are the duo I didn’t know I needed to play military officers in Othello, and Sarah Snook’s Succession follow-up is the West End production of The Picture of Dorian Gray. One Broadway regular is noticing the trend and feels the need to say Hugh Jackman is the gold standard for how to behave on Broadway.

Instagram user deuxmoi expressed how tired they were of A-listers switching from movies to stage and not knowing the proper theatre etiquette. Other than advising to tip your hair and dresser person as well as saying hello to all crew members, here’s one that really points out what some movie-originated stars don’t do that’s “shameful:”

Opening night means gifts for EVERYONE backstage (stage managers, dressers, stage hands) like a nice bottle of wine or even just a card. It’s the one time you acknowledge their presence and participation in creating this show for you. This includes the door person! I’ve now been on multiple shows where the ‘star’ doesn’t even say hi at this point and it’s shameful.

Being in a theatre environment is very different from a film set. In film, after an actor does their take, they may distance themselves from the crew while sound, lights, and cameras are doing their thing. In the theatre, an actor interacts not only with their director but with stage managers, lights, sound and set crew to coordinate cues and work as a team to put on a great live show.

I agree that it's important to acknowledge each person who works hard to put a show together. Theatre is an entirely different ballgame than film. On Broadway, there’s so much pressure for the cast and crew to get everything perfect on the first take in front of a live audience. Films are different, as movies can take months to film with no audience participating in the action and multiple takes. With all of the anxiety that must come with putting on a fantastic performance for a live audience, the crew can use some props for their hard work.

Many actors started on Broadway first before transitioning to film. Denzel Washington, who falls into that category, doesn’t see himself as a “Hollywood actor” for that reason. There are also well-known names like Sarah Jessica Parker, Morgan Freeman, Viola Davis and more whose roots came from theatre, with knowledge of how a stage production works. @deuxmoi made sure to point out one particular actor who knew theatre etiquette from the get-go based on their stage roots:

And if all else fails and anyone wants tips on how to behave while on Broadway ask Hugh Jackman.

While this Instagram user didn’t give examples on how Hugh Jackman is the gold standard of theatre, his stage reputation must speak volumes. Before making his breakthrough as Wolverine in the X-Men movies, the Australian actor had an early career in theatre in productions like Beauty and the Beast and Sunset Boulevard.

In 2021, Jackman returned to Broadway with his impressive tap-dancing skills in The Music Man. His portrayal of Harold Hill received a long standing ovation worthy of 44 seconds of applause. Even his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Ryan Reynolds made sure to give the Les Misérables actor a hilarious present for opening night consisting of framed portraits of the Canadian actor to know that he’ll “be watching.” It’s clear that Jackman’s place on Broadway is a perfect fit, as his dedication and craft can make him a role model for aspiring performers and anyone watching him on stage.

@deuxmoi may be tired of seeing A-listers not follow proper theatre etiquette. But, at least not all hope is lost on film actors transitioning to theatre if Hugh Jackman stands out as the gold standard. I’d like to believe his theatre background proves he knows how to collaborate with crew members and must have a deep respect for the work they put into each production. Take a look at our 2025 movie releases to keep up with Jackman’s newest movies.

