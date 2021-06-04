There’s A Shining Nod In The Conjuring 3 That Caused A Lot Of Conversations At The Studio

There was actually a lot of debate with that sequence. Not to get into spoilers, but we (talked about) how far we could push it. It’s interesting because, without a doubt, this is a franchise that people love. These are characters that people love. Everybody -- the studio, myself, James (Wan) -- would have conversations about, ‘We want to push the Warrens to the limit. We want to push the story to the limit. We want it to be filled with surprises.’ But we also need to take great care with what we put them through, and what they do because if you go too far, then you can’t ever walk that back. You can’t ever come back from it. So, there was… it’s probably great for a spoiler podcast discussion about how that was navigated.