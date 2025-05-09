Conjuring: Last Rites Director Explains Why Vera And Taissa Farmiga Never Got To Have A Nun Crossover
The Conjuring franchise will end without one key connection.
Outside of Marvel, most of the “cinematic universes” that studios have attempted to create have failed to catch on, but one that has been surprisingly successful is The Conjuring and its numerous spinoffs. Fans will get the final Conjuring movie, The Conjuring: Last Rites, later this year. But it will happen without a major crossover that many fans were likely expecting, or at least hoping, to see.
The last movie in the Conjuring franchise, 2023’s The Nun II, contained two things of relevance to the new film. First, it starred Taissa Farmiga, the sister of Vera Farmiga, the co-star of the main films. Second, the movie contained a post-credits scene with Vera and her Conjuring co-star Patrick Wilson, indicating a possible meeting between the two sisters on screen.
Unfortunately, fans hoping for the sisters to team up will be disappointed in Last Rites as it doesn’t happen. Michael Chaves, who directed both The Nun II and the new Conjuring film, tells EW he wanted to do more with the characters, but unfortunately, it was simply too complicated. He explained…
While how much of The Conjuring stories are “true” is certainly a topic of debate, the movies are based on the experiences of the real-life Ed and Lorraine Warren. So drawing a connection between two characters where none existed IRL was simply a step too far for the movies. At least if the franchise was going to keep itself as close to the official stories as possible. He continued…
Drawing connections between characters, potentially even making the characters in the two franchises related, as they are in real life, is exactly the sort of thing we’d expect from a cinematic universe of connected movies. However, that’s the problem according to Chaves. At that point, it becomes the fiction of the movies, and it seems everybody wants to hold on to the authenticity of the core stories. Chaves said…
Hopefully, what the franchise may have lost in larger connections is more than made up with the authenticity that The Conjuring: Last Rites is looking for. We’ll find out when the film hits theaters in September.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'When You See Keanu In Pain On Screen, It's Probably Real:' Keanu Reeves Was Like Nah Bro When It Came To The Gym After John Wick Chapter 4
After Channing Tatum Showed Off His Newly Cut Physique, His Chef Explained The Trick To Getting Him In Shape (And I Did Not See This Coming)