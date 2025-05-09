Conjuring: Last Rites Director Explains Why Vera And Taissa Farmiga Never Got To Have A Nun Crossover

News
By published

The Conjuring franchise will end without one key connection.

Taissa Farmiga and Vera Farmiga with the Nun behind them in Conjuring Universe movies
(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outside of Marvel, most of the “cinematic universes” that studios have attempted to create have failed to catch on, but one that has been surprisingly successful is The Conjuring and its numerous spinoffs. Fans will get the final Conjuring movie, The Conjuring: Last Rites, later this year. But it will happen without a major crossover that many fans were likely expecting, or at least hoping, to see.

The last movie in the Conjuring franchise, 2023’s The Nun II, contained two things of relevance to the new film. First, it starred Taissa Farmiga, the sister of Vera Farmiga, the co-star of the main films. Second, the movie contained a post-credits scene with Vera and her Conjuring co-star Patrick Wilson, indicating a possible meeting between the two sisters on screen.

Unfortunately, fans hoping for the sisters to team up will be disappointed in Last Rites as it doesn’t happen. Michael Chaves, who directed both The Nun II and the new Conjuring film, tells EW he wanted to do more with the characters, but unfortunately, it was simply too complicated. He explained…

I was really craving more of a connection, to be totally honest, between The Nun and the Warrens. It starts to actually get into some tricky legal territory because all these stories are based on true stories.

While how much of The Conjuring stories are “true” is certainly a topic of debate, the movies are based on the experiences of the real-life Ed and Lorraine Warren. So drawing a connection between two characters where none existed IRL was simply a step too far for the movies. At least if the franchise was going to keep itself as close to the official stories as possible. He continued…

It was something where, even if it's a fictionalized relationship. Everyone just liked the idea of keeping the core Conjuring stories as much true stories as possible.

Drawing connections between characters, potentially even making the characters in the two franchises related, as they are in real life, is exactly the sort of thing we’d expect from a cinematic universe of connected movies. However, that’s the problem according to Chaves. At that point, it becomes the fiction of the movies, and it seems everybody wants to hold on to the authenticity of the core stories. Chaves said…

If you lean too much into this epic Game of Thrones family connection, then it starts to diminish it a little bit. It starts to pull away at the authenticity of the main storyline, which is where we all netted out.

Hopefully, what the franchise may have lost in larger connections is more than made up with the authenticity that The Conjuring: Last Rites is looking for. We’ll find out when the film hits theaters in September.

TOPICS
Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

'When You See Keanu In Pain On Screen, It's Probably Real:' Keanu Reeves Was Like Nah Bro When It Came To The Gym After John Wick Chapter 4

After Channing Tatum Showed Off His Newly Cut Physique, His Chef Explained The Trick To Getting Him In Shape (And I Did Not See This Coming)

‘I Would Love To Keep Making It’: The Irrational Showrunner Was Optimistic About A Season 3 Renewal, So I’m Extra Bummed By NBC’s Cancellation
See more latest
Most Popular
Jesse L. Martin and Karen David in the Season 2 finale of NBC&#039;s The Irrational
‘I Would Love To Keep Making It’: The Irrational Showrunner Was Optimistic About A Season 3 Renewal, So I’m Extra Bummed By NBC’s Cancellation
Viola Davis as Amanda Waller in The Suicide Squad
After Watching The Peacemaker Season 2 Trailer, I Have A Specific Question About What’s Happening With Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller Post-Creature Commandos
Cardinal Secretary of State of the Vatican Pietro Parolin arrives to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (unseen) at Schloss Bellevue on June 29, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.
The Papal Conclave Revealed One Candidate For Pope Resembled A Character From The Sopranos, And Of Course, The Internet Has Jokes
John Larroquette as Dan Fielding in Night Court Season 3x17
After NBC Cancelled Night Court, I'm Flashing Back To What John Larroquette Told Us About The Season 3 Cast Finally Getting 'All The Gears Greased'
Jeri Ryan in Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+
Star Trek: Picard Didn't Give Seven Of Nine A Catchphrase For Warp Travel, But Jeri Ryan Heard A Suggestion For How To Handle It That She Loves
Harry Shum Jr., Anthony Hill, Kim Raver and Jason George on Grey&#039;s Anatomy Season 21.
Ahead Of Grey’s Anatomy’s Explosive Season 21 Finale, I’ve Got A Wild Prediction About One Couple
Keanu Reeves as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4
'When You See Keanu In Pain On Screen, It's Probably Real:' Keanu Reeves Was Like Nah Bro When It Came To The Gym After John Wick Chapter 4
Channing Tatum in the pool in the movie Blink Twice.
After Channing Tatum Showed Off His Newly Cut Physique, His Chef Explained The Trick To Getting Him In Shape (And I Did Not See This Coming)
Godzilla and King Kong charging into battle in The New Empire
The Godzilla X Kong Sequel Finally Has An Official Title, And I've Got Two Theories About What it Might Mean
Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks on NCIS: Origins
Mike Franks’ Brother Is Coming To NCIS: Origins Season 2 After 'One Line' From 'The Mothership' Set It Up