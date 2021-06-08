news

Black Widow's Florence Pugh Shares Amazing Story About The Time She Thought Her Dad Was Faking Being Pals With Renee Zellweger

Florence Pugh in Black Widow

Whenever an actor or actress hits the big time, often they want to bring their close family and friends along for the ride. The results of that experience can vary. But for Black Widow star Florence Pugh, the ride has led to some awkward and funny moments with her parents during her Oscar run for 2019's Little Women. But the Oscar nominee didn’t believe some of the stories herself until they became reality. Pugh decided to share an amazing story about not believing her dad was pals with Oscar winner Renee Zellweger.

Given how people love for fabricated or exaggerate things, your father saying he’s friends with a two-time Oscar winner would be too farfetched for anyone. Being a rising star in Hollywood, Florence Pugh has probably heard comparable stories plenty of times. But turns out Pugh’s father wasn’t experiencing illusions of grandeur after all. When speaking on her father’s interaction with Renee Zellweger at the Oscars, Pugh said:

OK, so first of all, my dad had an 'ongoing romance' --it was more in his head--with Renee Zellweger. He was like just totally in love with her. She ended up remembering him from the BAFTAS. She remembered him on Oscars night and went up to my mom and said, 'Can I just say, you have such a wonderful husband.' And this ENTIRE TIME we had all thought he had been making it up that he was friends with Renee Zellweger. My mom was like, 'What?!?!'

Given the nature of the entertainment business, Florence Pugh was skeptical about her father’s budding friendship with Renee Zellweger, especially given his infatuation with the actress. But Zellweger recalling and complimenting Pugh’s father was a moment the actress and her family won’t soon forget. It also speaks to the lasting impression her father left on the Oscar winner during the BAFTAs.

But apparently the Renee Zellweger moment was just the beginning of an outrageous Oscar night for her and her parents. Florence Pugh revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that her parents love to party and have a fun time. While at pop icon Madonna’s Oscars after-party, she kept being bothered by her father to meet his new “friend” former Oasis member Noel Gallagher. But the night got even more exciting after her mother got extremely high with hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg. Eventually, Pugh had to gather her parents and take them home.

It was nice to get a peek into the dynamic between Florence Pugh and her parents. As Jimmy Kimmel pointed out, the shift between who’s the parent and who’s the child has already begun. Hopefully, once the world fully opens, Pugh will have more celebrity stories about her family as her acting career moves forward. But until then, you can catch the Oscar nominee as Yelena Belova when Black Widow arrives in theaters and on Disney+ on July 9.

