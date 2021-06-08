Black Widow's Florence Pugh Shares Amazing Story About The Time She Thought Her Dad Was Faking Being Pals With Renee Zellweger

OK, so first of all, my dad had an 'ongoing romance' --it was more in his head--with Renee Zellweger. He was like just totally in love with her. She ended up remembering him from the BAFTAS. She remembered him on Oscars night and went up to my mom and said, 'Can I just say, you have such a wonderful husband.' And this ENTIRE TIME we had all thought he had been making it up that he was friends with Renee Zellweger. My mom was like, 'What?!?!'