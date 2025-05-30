I Didn’t Expect Florence Pugh’s Next Role To Be A Nurse In A Yungblud Music Video, But I'm So Here For The Sweet Reactions Its Getting From Healthcare Workers

As of late, Florence Pugh has become a blockbuster star, between her role as Yelena Belova in new Marvel movies , including the recent release of Thunderbolts* and being officially in the cast for Avengers: Doomsday , and she's also set to reprise her Dune role in Messiah the same weekend . So I wasn’t expecting to see her as the star of a music video on a random Friday, but she proved she can make us cry in a role that last about four minutes, too.

Florence Pugh Is The Star Of Youngblud’s Latest Music Video

Yungblud is a British pop punk star who has been on the music scene since around 2018, but I think he can officially say he’s made it now that he has Florence Pugh in one of his music videos. Check out the new video for “Zombie”:

Wow, I totally understand why Florence Pugh not only signed on for this, but was thought about for “Zombie.” It’s not your average video starring a famous actress as a nurse; it’s really taking viewers into the mindset of what it feels like to be a healthcare worker day by day, and how harrowing it can be to see so much death all the time.

While we'd assume when Yungblud made the song that he was thinking about his own experiences with “looking like a zombie,” he gave a new meaning to the song on his upcoming album called “Zombie” by making it about a young nurse just trying to get through the day.

Upon the release of “Zombie,” the music video has been labeled as a “love letter to nurses.” In Pugh’s own commentary on the video on her Instagram Stories, she thanked the punk star for having her “on your journey.” She said she will “always be grateful for this moment and forever impressed” by what he does and “why” he does it.

The comment section of the Instagram announcement video is also flooded with healthcare workers thanking Yungblud and Pugh for making the video. Check out some of them:

“As a Healthcare worker. THIS is a true representation of our daily struggles. We laugh. We cry. We scream. What a beautiful video and anthem. Thank you Dom.” - @thejennorater

- @thejennorater “As a healthcare worker who worked in critical care during the pandemic and witnessed so much death. Thank you for this. It truly hit home. Ugly crying by how beautiful this was.” - @missgio_

- @missgio_ “As an icu nurse, I felt every scene! Thank you 🖤💋” - @pattie.bhc

- @pattie.bhc “As a nurse, thank you ❤️ This is a beautiful song and video.” - @katherinefruendt

- @katherinefruendt “This video really highlights the intense ups and downs with being a nurse. As a nurse, thank you, this was lovely to watch 🥹🤍” - @adellaturay

- @adellaturay “As a nurse this makes me feel so seen and appreciated🥹🖤 I love you so much, thank you🖤” - @grayson.onmars