Florence Pugh Paired A Sparkly White Gown With Opulent Jewelry To Live Her 'Sicilian Dream'
Shining, shimmering, stunning.
Fresh off the press tour for her project on the 2025 movie schedule, Thunderbolts*, Florence Pugh is back on the fashion front. The actress took to Instagram to thank the jewelry brand Bulgari for an event she attended, and she showed off a gorgeous and lavish look that featured a sparkling white gown and opulent jewelry. As she said, this number was truly a “Sicilian dream.”
While attending a massive Bulgari event in Sicily, Florence Pugh posted a stunning set of photos to show off her equally stunning ensemble. Wearing the sparkling Rodarte FW25 Beaded White Gown with Tulle Details and gorgeous Bulgari earrings and necklace, she truly was a picture of opulence. Take a look:
I'm so obsessed with that white scallop detail mixed with the textured sparkly pattern of the dress, it adds so much dimension to the monochromatic garment. However, it's the jewels that really elevate this to the next level. That necklace and earrings are fabulous and bring the luxurious look together.
As the We Live In Time actress noted, this feels like a “Sicilian dream.” She also mentioned that the show she attended for Bulgari was “absolutely breathtaking,” and I’d say the same thing about the ensemble.
It’s also notable because this outfit comes right after we saw Pugh rock a ton of chic black clothing on the Thunderbolts* press tour. While she wore a few colorful and white pieces, for the most part, she seemingly took a page out of her Black Widow character’s spy playbook as she wore darker garments most of the time.
She rocked a cool black corset and skirt to one event, a sheer black gown to a premiere (where she was also seen sweetly “wrangling” her crew), and an edgy lifted shoulder look on a talk show. And that’s just three examples.
However, now that Thunderbolts* is in theaters and it’s time to look onto the next upcoming Marvel movie, it’s also time to see Pugh in some other stunning outfits.
While Pugh has made waves for wearing gowns of all colors, she does seem to love a white moment. She’s turned heads with sheer white dresses on more than one occasion, and this latest number, while not sheer, is another addition to her growing catalog of lovely white fashion moments.
As the year goes on, I’m curious to see what other fits Pugh steps out in, because she’s shown off her full fashion range over the last few months, and she can truly pull anything off.
Currently, she has no other 2025 releases outside of Thunderbolts*. However, she has multiple 2026 movies in the works – including Dune: Messiah and Avengers: Doomsday. She’s also a consistent attendant of fashion and jewelry events, so I’m positive more opulent, dreamy and sparkling looks will be coming our way.
