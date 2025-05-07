Florence Pugh Just Told A Story About Filming Thunderbolts* By A Scorpions Nest That Is Not For The Faint Of Heart (Me, It's Not For Me)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe constantly puts out new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest big screen adventure was Jake Schreier's Thunderbolts*, which brought together a scrappy team of antiheroes. The Thunderbolts* cast, specifically Florence Pugh, shared the terrifying story of filming on top of a scorpion's nest. And yes I'm officially freaked out.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were hyped to see Thunderbolts*, which was a crossover for a number of projects. But the movie was very focused on Yelena's experience, with Oscar nominee Florence Pugh delivering a killer performance. In a clip from EW's Instagram, she revealed that there was some unexpected danger from filming in the dessert. As she shared:

Oh my God. We're in the dessert, lying down on the floor doing a scene. And, as we get up, someone just comes and, like, pats my leg. And I'm like 'What's going on?' There's a scorpion on your leg.

This is truly the thing of nightmares. While Florence Pugh's record-breaking jump off a building is making plenty of headlines, this is just another example of how potentially dangerous making a movie can be. The heat of filming in the dessert for Thunderbolts* already sounds grueling, even before you add live scorpions to the mix.

And there wasn't just one scorpion involved, as Pugh and the rest of the cast recalled being on top of a nest of sorts when filming that particular sequence. As the Midsommar icon continued:

Where we were lying down we were like on a scorpion's nest. We were lying down, we got up, I had to have umbrellas because it was so hot. We're in the dessert, we're waiting to do the reset. And then we were gonna get back down on the floor, and someone came and pat my leg.

As terrifying as it is to be lying on top of some scorpions, at least Pugh didn't actually know it was happening. Ignorance was bliss, because once she and the rest of the cast knew about the scorpions, they were not going to get back to the same position. As she shared:

Thank God I was wearing those combat boots. There was a scorpion on my combat boot climbing up my leg. And then we were like 'No way are we lying back down!' They're like 'the scorpion's gone,' and I'm like 'What about the other ones?!'

Costumes are a key part of helping actors transform into their characters, and Yelena's boots also helped protect Pugh from potentially being stung by a scorpion in the middle of the dessert.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' face of horror in the above video is exactly how I feel, and I have to assume I'm not the only fan who is similarly freaked out about this turn of events. Thank goodness no one got stung, especially since they're expected to appear in future projects like Avengers: Doomsday.

Thunderbolts* is in theaters now and Fantastic Four: First Steps will follow suit in July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list. Luckily we'll see Yelena and the rest of the team in Doomsday next year.