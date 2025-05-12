Florence Pugh, Ming-Na Wen And More Celebs Reached Out To Simu Liu After His Engagement News, But I Can't Get Over One Fans' Hilarious Dwayne Johnson-Oriented Take

This past weekend, Simu Liu revealed some big news (and, no, it’s not related to the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday or the long-hoped-for Shang-Chi sequel). Liu confirmed that he and his longtime girlfriend, Allison Hsu, are officially engaged. The actor signified the occasion by sharing lovely photos as well as an A+ Marvel reference. Since Liu made the announcement, a number of fellow celebrities like Florence Pugh and Ming-Na Wen have reached out, but it’s one fan’s Dwayne Johnson joke that’s really taking me out.

Simu Liu, 36, and Allison Hsu, 28, jointly shared a post on Instagram, which revealed that the former popped the question in Paris or The City of Lights.” The photos are absolutely sweet, but what’s also heartwarming is the array of responses from other stars. Florence Pugh led the charge with some sweet sentiments, with Rachel Zegler also expressing excitement. You can see their messages along with some from Ming-Na Wen, Ken Jeong and Ariana DeBose:

AHHHHHHH HOW AMAZING! Sending love to you both ❤️ - Florence Pugh

YAYYYY - Rachel Zegler

Congrats!💕 - Karen Fukuhara

CONGRATS!!!!❤️❤️❤️ - Ken Jeong

👏👏❤️❤️Congrats you two lovebirds! - Ming-Na Wen

Congrats you two🤍🙌🏾✨ - Ariana DeBose

🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 - Lance Bass

Congrats you two!! 😍 - Melissa Barrera

😍😍 - Natasha Lyonne

What a lovely chorus of comments from some of Hollywood’s biggest talents. They’re not the only ones weighing in on the engagement either. Fans have been sending their congratulations, too, and have been making good-natured puns, too. One user by the name of ceryslxwxs really won the day, as they evoked Dwayne Johnson’s name while complimenting Allison Hsu’s ring:

Is that Dwayne on your finger, cause thats a ROCK.

Seriously, I can’t be the only one who appreciates that pun, right? Even if I man, it doesn’t matter, because it’s downright perfect. There were also a few other great ones as well, with a user named onebakersjourney also declaring, “That’s no diamond….THAT’S A NEW INFINITY STONE!” Simu Liu himself referenced his Marvel character, Shang-Chi when mentioning “nine rings.” On that note, artist Matt Senger said, “SHANG CHI AND THE NINE RINGS CONFIRMED”. Check out the ring for yourself in the post below:

A post shared by Allison Hsu (@allison) A photo posted by on

More on Simu Liu (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Simu Liu Posted A Shirtless Thirst Trap In Grey Sweatpants And He Definitely Looks Ready To Play Shang-Chi Again

It was in 2022 that Simu Liu and Allison Hsu were reported to be dating and, around that time, neither of them spoke much about their romance. However, by December of that same year, Liu opened up about meeting Hsu’s parents. They eventually went public with their relationship, appearing at a number of notable show business-related events.

While the Kim’s Convenience alum is being open about popping the question to his lady, he is keeping secrets regarding Avengers: Doomsday. The film is now in production in the UK, and, of course, the members of the ensemble cast are remaining mum on plot details. What is known is that the Shang-Chi actor has been getting in shape for his MCU movie return, and his abs are definitely proof of that.

Given that Simu Liu could be in for a long production schedule due to this latest Marvel movie, I hope he and his fiancé have some time to soak in their happiness as well as the positive messages they’ve received from celebrities and fans. Here’s to years of happiness for the couple and to more A+ Dwayne Johnson and Marvel puns!