We’ve Been Talking About How We’re Getting The Summer Of Tom Holland In 2026. Now, It’s Looking Like The Winter Of Florence Pugh

We’ve been talking about how we’re getting the summer of Tom Holland , with the English-born actor set to star in Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey movie and swinging back into cinemas in the upcoming Spider-Man sequel . The summer of 2026 will be huge for upcoming movies, but if you’re looking ahead a few months, December is already shaping to belong entirely to someone else: Florence Pugh. Not just figuratively, either; she has two major films landing on the same weekend.

Those would be the Russo brothers' Avengers: Doomsday , and Dune: Messiah, both slated for December 2026. Go ahead, let that sink in.

Why December 2026 Should Be All About Florence Pugh At The Movie Theater

Let’s start with Doomsday, the next big swing in Marvel’s Multiverse Saga . Pugh returns as Yelena Belova, the no-nonsense assassin who’s gone from scene-stealing supporting role to franchise anchor. With much of the original Avengers lineup gone or rebooted, Yelena is positioned to take center stage in a way fans have been waiting for. And with Doomsday reportedly setting up the final pieces of Marvel's multiverse endgame, expect high stakes, massive cameos, and the Midsommar actress is in a full-fledged action lead capacity.

She won’t even have time to take off the combat boots before dropping into the sand again, because she’s also reprising her role in some of the best sci-fi movies of recent memory, as Princess Irulan in Dune: Messiah, Denis Villeneuve’s next chapter in the sweeping sci-fi saga. This sequel is expected to take a darker, more intimate turn as Paul Atreides’ messianic rule begins to unravel.

And if you’ve read the book, you know Irulan’s role is only growing. She’s no longer just window dressing in the imperial court, but a political.

(Image credit: Warner Bros Pictures.)

Two franchise juggernauts. Two wildly different roles. One actress anchoring both. That’s not just a scheduling coincidence, but a flex.

Studios rarely schedule two major blockbusters starring the same actor on the same opening weekend, but the Little Women star isn’t your average star. She’s earned a reputation for elevating every project she joins, whether it’s the unsettling indie Midsommar, action-packed upcoming Marvel movie tentpoles, or the prestige ensemble of Oppenheimer. Now, she’s entering rare air: a bona fide box office force and a critical powerhouse. Come next holiday season, it won’t just be Christmas, it’ll be Pugh Season. And like the Barbenheimer phenomenon before it, we’re about to witness a cultural collision. Call it DoomsDune, Dune’sDay, Doone, whatever the name, it’s the event of the season, and fans won’t want to miss it.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So yes, the summer of Tom Holland is happening. We’ll get the suit, the quips, the billion-dollar box office, and maybe even a Spider-Verse twist or two. But when winter hits, it’s Florence Pugh’s turn to own the spotlight. And with Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Messiah both set to dominate the cultural conversation, she could walk away from 2026 with not just the year’s biggest hits, but its most iconic performances too.

Mark your calendars! Dune: Messiah hits theaters on December 16, 2026, and just two days later, Avengers: Doomsday is coming to cinemas on the 18th. Don't miss out!