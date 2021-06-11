Scream 5 Star On Honoring Wes Craven And Becoming Friends With The Original Cast

Scream is coming back soon for the first time in over a decade, but it is bittersweet. The franchise’s original director, Wes Craven, passed away back in 2015, making the set of a Scream movie different than ever before. The fifth movie from the slasher franchise will reunite many of its original cast members and bring in a number of new names. According to one of its stars, the movie will also pay homage to the late filmmaker who ushered in the Scream movies.