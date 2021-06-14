Looks Like Disneyland Has Taken First Steps To Returning To Normal As Mask Policy Changes For The First Time

Disneyland Resort has only been open for business since the end of April, but the theme park resort is moving quickly to get back to normal, much faster than other parks that opened sooner. We already knew that tomorrow, June 15, was going to be a big day at Disneyland Resort. It has been officially marked as the day the California economy "reopens." Out of state guests are now welcome to visit Disneyland, and the park has now conformed that, in addition, vaccinated guests will not be required to wear masks.

Masks will not be required indoors or outside for guests who are fully vaccinated. However, there will also be no verification of vaccination status, so guests will simply be asked to attest that they are in compliance with the rules, however they may apply to them. The one exception will be when traveling on official Disneyland transportation. The Toy Story parking lot will reopen on June 18 and when it does, all guests, regardless of vaccination, will need to wear a mask when traveling on the bus between the lot and the park. This is the same way the rules currently work at Walt Disney World.

