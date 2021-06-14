news

Looks Like Disneyland Has Taken First Steps To Returning To Normal As Mask Policy Changes For The First Time

Mickey Mouse and other costumed characters in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland

Disneyland Resort has only been open for business since the end of April, but the theme park resort is moving quickly to get back to normal, much faster than other parks that opened sooner. We already knew that tomorrow, June 15, was going to be a big day at Disneyland Resort. It has been officially marked as the day the California economy "reopens." Out of state guests are now welcome to visit Disneyland, and the park has now conformed that, in addition, vaccinated guests will not be required to wear masks.

Masks will not be required indoors or outside for guests who are fully vaccinated. However, there will also be no verification of vaccination status, so guests will simply be asked to attest that they are in compliance with the rules, however they may apply to them. The one exception will be when traveling on official Disneyland transportation. The Toy Story parking lot will reopen on June 18 and when it does, all guests, regardless of vaccination, will need to wear a mask when traveling on the bus between the lot and the park. This is the same way the rules currently work at Walt Disney World. 

More to come...

More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

No Big Deal, Just Anthony Mackie’s Enthusiastic Response To Disneyland Adding Sam Wilson To Avengers Campus news 1w No Big Deal, Just Anthony Mackie’s Enthusiastic Response To Disneyland Adding Sam Wilson To Avengers Campus Erik Swann
6 Awesome Marvel Easter Eggs To Look For In Disneyland Resort's Avengers Campus news 1w 6 Awesome Marvel Easter Eggs To Look For In Disneyland Resort's Avengers Campus Dirk Libbey
Avengers: Endgame Contained A Tease For Disneyland's Avengers Campus, And Our Minds Are Blown news 1w Avengers: Endgame Contained A Tease For Disneyland's Avengers Campus, And Our Minds Are Blown Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

Zola Jun 30, 2021 Zola Rating TBD
The Tomorrow War Jul 1, 2021 The Tomorrow War Rating TBD
The White Tiger Jan 22, 2021 The White Tiger Rating TBD
The Little Things Jan 29, 2021 The Little Things 4
Bad Trip Apr 17, 2020 Bad Trip Rating TBD
After Online Gripes About Indiana Jones 5, James Mangold Sets The Record Straight On Some Criticisms Of The Film TBD After Online Gripes About Indiana Jones 5, James Mangold Sets The Record Straight On Some Criticisms Of The Film Rating TBD
Why All The Blacklist Fans Definitely Need To Watch The Final Two Episodes Of Season 8 TBD Why All The Blacklist Fans Definitely Need To Watch The Final Two Episodes Of Season 8 Rating TBD
The Lost City Of D: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Sandra Bullock And Channing Tatum Movie TBD The Lost City Of D: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Sandra Bullock And Channing Tatum Movie Rating TBD
Kate Middleton’s Amused As Queen Elizabeth Insists On Cutting Cake With A Sword. Yes, A Sword. TBD Kate Middleton’s Amused As Queen Elizabeth Insists On Cutting Cake With A Sword. Yes, A Sword. Rating TBD
Alexandra Daddario Has Criminals Fighting Over Her In Die In A Gunfight Trailer TBD Alexandra Daddario Has Criminals Fighting Over Her In Die In A Gunfight Trailer Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information