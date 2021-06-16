news

The Fast And Furious Cast Agrees On Who Deserves The Next Spinoff, And I’m In

Jordana Brewster as Mia in F9

The Fast & Furious franchise is about to release its ninth proper entry but technically there will be an even 10 Fast & Furious movies thanks to the franchise's one spinoff Hobbs and Shaw. We know we'll be getting at least one more proper film in the series, but there could always be more, and the potential for more spinoffs is nearly limitless. However, much of the F9 cast is in agreement that the next series spinoff needs to belong to the ladies.

The question was asked by SiriusXM of several members of the cast of F9, including Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Tyrese, and Ludacris. When it came to the question of a new spinoff, Ludacris was the first to respond that, without question, the members of the cast who deserve the focus most are the women of the franchise.

The girls need a spinoff. That's who needs a spinoff. All of the badass, kick-ass women in this film. That's who deserves it.

Everybody joined in a chorus of agreement that such a movie should be made. And the idea that the women of Fast & Furious should get their own movie isn't a new one. There have been rumors that just such a movie was part of the plan for the franchise. Back in early 2020 Vin Diesel said he was expecting a script to be completed for just such a movie. However, that script would have been arriving sometime in March of 2020, and, needless to say, things have been a little crazy since then.

With the delay of F9 itself by more than a full year it's little shock that we haven't heard much about a future spinoff. But if a script was being written, then it would seem everybody involved was quite serious about getting such a movie made.

Having said that, it doesn't sound like anybody here really knows much about it. Jordana Brewster, who one assumes would be part of just such a movie, either hasn't heard anything about the film's progress or just isn't talking. She does sound quite excited by the idea, and when she lists off just what an incredible cast such a movie would have, it's hard not to feel the same way. Brewster says...

Think about all the people we could bring back, right? We could bring back Eva Mendes, who'd be incredible to work with. There's Hellen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Natalie, me, Anna, Michelle. It would be really, really cool. I can't speak to the discussions, but I think it would be awesome.

Check out the full comments in the clip below.

Certainly, once F9 is out in wide release here, it's already making a killing in China, it will be time to move forward with the franchise. Whether that's Fast & Furious 10, Hobbs and Shaw 2, or something else, like a spinoff starring all the women of the series, we'll have to wait and see.

