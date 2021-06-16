news

Holy Keanu, Has The Matrix 4's Title Been Revealed?

Keanu Reeves stops bullets in midair in The Matrix Reloaded.

With each passing sequel in The Wachowski’s Matrix trilogy, cryptic words beginning with an r-word would mark a new chapter in the journey for Keanu Reeves’ Neo. As the Reloaded world gave way to Revolutions that drew the saga to a supposed close, audiences have wondered what The Matrix 4’s full title would do to fit or break that potential mold. And should this latest rumor be proven true, The Matrix Resurrections just might be the title to Lana Wachowski’s third sequel in the series she co-created. Holy Keanu, kids.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard the title The Matrix Resurrections floated around, as it was previously put into the world through a social media post from someone who worked on the film. However, if a random fan reaction on Twitter is to be believed, not only is this the official title for The Matrix 4, but the proof of its existence came from a test screening held recently by Warner Bros. And the first alleged reaction to both the title, and the film, is really promising for a sequel over a decade in the making.

More to come…

Do you think The Matrix Resurrections is the real title for Matrix 4?
