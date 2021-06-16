Holy Keanu, Has The Matrix 4's Title Been Revealed?

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard the title The Matrix Resurrections floated around, as it was previously put into the world through a social media post from someone who worked on the film. However, if a random fan reaction on Twitter is to be believed, not only is this the official title for The Matrix 4, but the proof of its existence came from a test screening held recently by Warner Bros. And the first alleged reaction to both the title, and the film, is really promising for a sequel over a decade in the making.