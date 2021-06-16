The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Confirms The DC Blockbuster’s Runttime And More

While this summer movie season still won't be quite the "normal" we were all hoping for a year ago, we're still going to get a lot of the sorts of movies that we would expect to get released in the hottest months of the years. We're getting comic book movies from both Marvel and DC, and we're getting a DC movie from a guy who has previously made Marvel movies. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and now the director has confirmed that there's going to be a lot of The Suicide Squad for fans to love, as he's confirmed a runtime over two hours and mid/post-credits scenes.
In a series of tweets answering questions from fans, James Gunn has confirmed an official runtime for The Suicide Squad of two hours and 12 minutes. In addition he has officially confirmed that there will post-credits scenes in the film, and he responded "yes" to the plural, so there are going to be more than one. Gunn had previously hinted that The Suicide Squad would have multiple scenes after the credits began, but now we have a stronger confirmation. And now we know those scenes won't even get to our eyes until more than two hours into the film.
The 2:12 runtime puts The Suicide Squad square in the middle of the pack when it comes to recent DC movie length. It's longer than Birds of Prey and the theatrical cut of Justice League, it's also longer than the first Suicide Squad by a bit and just a minute longer than Shazam!
James Gunn himself says that "no one planned" for the movie to be that long, he simply put the movie together as best he could and that was what he ended up with. On the plus side, it doesn't sound like there will ever be anybody worrying about the "Gunn cut" as the length of the movie is exactly what the director wanted and he didn't need to trim it to make studios happy.
As far as the post-credits scenes go, it's nice to have a simple confirmation that they're coming. Beyond that, what they could be is anybody's guess. With the confirmation that we'll get more than one, it seems likely most of them will be simply added jokes, that's what James Gunn did with his multiple credits scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2, but we could see one or more of them directly hint at a third movie in this franchise or even more broadly in the DC film universe.
While the larger universe has been mostly downplayed in recent films, The Suicide Squad does take place in the same world as the rest of the Justice League characters. We'll find out for sure when The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6.