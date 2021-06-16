The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Confirms The DC Blockbuster’s Runttime And More

While this summer movie season still won't be quite the "normal" we were all hoping for a year ago, we're still going to get a lot of the sorts of movies that we would expect to get released in the hottest months of the years. We're getting comic book movies from both Marvel and DC, and we're getting a DC movie from a guy who has previously made Marvel movies. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and now the director has confirmed that there's going to be a lot of The Suicide Squad for fans to love, as he's confirmed a runtime over two hours and mid/post-credits scenes.