New The Suicide Squad Trailer Connects Superman To The Story, But Is It Henry Cavill's Version?

Back when DC first assembled its lethal band of classic villains for a Suicide Squad mission, director James Gunn was busy working for the competition (Marvel Studios) on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. But once he was removed from that series, albeit temporarily, Warner Bros. swooped in and offered Gunn a shot at their insane and insanely violent super-villain. The result is coming to theaters and HBO Max in August, and the studio just dropped the latest colorful sizzle reel of the sheer madness that Gunn and his team have in store for DC fans.

And in that new trailer comes the tease of Superman's place in Gunn's universe. Watch the trailer above and buckle in.