It Took Months, But Godzilla Vs. Kong Finally Hit A Box Office Milestone

Before Godzilla vs. Kong came out, it was unclear if the MonsterVerse would keep going after its release. However, given the movie’s strong commercial performance and solid amount of positive critical reception, it looks like Warner Bros and Legendary are keen on continuing the franchise. While another MonsterVerse installment hasn’t been officially greenlit yet, it was reported that Adam Wingard was being courted to return, with Son of Kong being one of the potential ideas for him to tackle. Given that Wingard has projects like Face/Off 2 and a Thundercats movie in the works, it’s unclear when he’d be able to return to the MonsterVerse (assuming a deal is reached), but at least this gives fans of the franchise hope for the mythology to keep expanding.