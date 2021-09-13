Karen Gillan Went On Universal’s Jurassic World Ride. It Did Not Go Well

For many of us, amusement parks are pure joy, as they allow us the opportunity to escape reality for a while and enjoy some exciting attractions. Of course, just about everyone has that one ride that can prove to be a bit much. I’d be the first to admit that Universal Studios Orlando’s Incredible Hulk Coaster was overwhelming for me as a kid. However, this can still ring true for adults, as Karen Gillan just proved. The Guardians of the Galaxy star recently rode the Jurassic World ride at Universal Studios Hollywood and, needless to say, it did not go well.

Jurassic World: The Ride, which previously held the name Jurassic Park before being refurbished, is arguably one of the park’s signature attractions. However, it may not be for everyone, considering the fact that it includes a pretty sizable drop that leaves its riders soaked afterwards. Karen Gillan’s recent Instagram post shows that sometimes a person needs a buddy to lean on when they’re riding such an attraction. Check out her post down below:

A photo posted by on

Based on the photos, it’s hard to say what aspect of the ride made Karen Gillan the most nervous. It could very well have been the aforementioned drop or the Indominus Rex animatronic that terrorizes riders. Either way, it’s nice that Gillan had a shoulder to lean on during the ride and, judging by the other snapshots she shared, she seems to have enjoyed her time at the park as a whole.

Jurassic World: The Ride may lead to some screams and covered eyes, but it’s certainly worth the price of admission. The ride was the result of the hard work put in by the park’s engineers, with some help from franchise shepherd Steven Spielberg and actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. It may not be the Jurassic Park ride many remember, but the essence of that original attraction is still there.

The rebrand actually hasn’t happened at Universal Orlando yet, but the park did recently get its own Jurassic-themed attraction. The VelociCoaster opened just this summer, and anyone looking for true thrills may want to do themselves a favor and ride it. It even has a few can’t-miss moments that theme park aficionados should appreciate.

But like its sister attraction in California, the VelociCoaster isn’t for everyone, either. Jurassic World’s Bryce Dallas Howard was quick to hype up the ride when it first opened. However, based on her celebratory post, it doesn’t sound like she’s too keen on boarding it herself. With this, Karen Gillan shouldn’t feel too bad about her own experience, as she's ahead of the curve when it comes to facing her fears.

Let’s hope that the Marvel actress will take another shot at the fan-favorite ride during her next visit to Universal Studios. At the very least, she’ll know exactly what she can expect the second time around.