Johnny Depp Shares His Thoughts On Cancel Culture In Wake Of Long Legal Battle

Johnny Depp's name has been attached to more legal documents than film credits in the last couple of years as the actor has continued to be party to several legal actions, many brought himself, in an ongoing battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Things have not necessarily gone Depp's way for the most part, with the biggest blow being a loss in a libel case with a U.K. newspaper that called the actor a "wife-beater." Now Johnny Depp is hitting back, frustrated with "cancel culture" for what he sees as a rush to judgment.

The loss in court was followed by Johnny Depp losing his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise and his current defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard claims that her statements regarding abuse at his hands cost him his role in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as well. Speaking at the San Sebastian Film Festival where he was set to receive the Donostia Award, Deadline quotes the actor as saying that the statements against him are simply "polluted air." Depp said...

It can be seen as an event in history that lasted for however long it lasted, this cancel culture, this instant rush to judgement based on what essentially amounts to polluted air.

Johnny Depp thanked those that have continued to support him throughout his recent legal woes. Depp has proclaimed his innocence against accusations of abuse, and thus he claims that the fact that he's being "canceled" is unjust. He clearly feels that people are simply assuming his guilt, and he argues that such snap judgments are wrong, as they could happen to anybody. Depp continues...

It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door. No one is safe. It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled. It’s not just me that this has happened to, it’s happened to a lot of people. This type of thing has happened to women, men. Sadly at a certain point they begin to think that it’s normal. Or that it’s them. When it’s not.

While there may be those that have "cancelled" Johnny Depp because they believe what Amber Heard has said, and at least one court does, there are clearly many who have not. Deadline notes there were many Depp fans in attendance where these comments were made, and he was on hand on to receive an award from a major global film festival.

Certainly, Johnny Depp won't be out of the limelight any time soon. He is still making movies and with his multiple lawsuits still to be settled, his name will continue to be in headlines. There will be plenty of opportunity for Johnny Depp to make his case.