59-Year-Old Halle Berry Says Age Is Just A Number In Perfect Black Bikini Vacation Photos

Lots of actresses have spoken out in recent years about what it’s like to age in Hollywood. Jamie Lee Curtis, for one, has been fighting unrealistic beauty standards, while Pamela Anderson has been praised for going makeup-free on the red carpet. Meanwhile, Halle Berry has been challenging stereotypes about what it means to get older, and she again proved that age is just a number when she sported a classic black bikini on vacation with her partner.

Halle Berry has been quite outspoken lately about the best part of menopause being that she doesn’t “give a fuck” anymore. In fact, she declared herself “fucktose intolerant,” and there’s no questioning how free she looked from anyone’s expectations or opinions in the pics she shared from her getaway with Van Hunt. She posted to Instagram:

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) A photo posted by on

There’s nothing more classic than a black bikini in the summertime, and the 59-year-old Academy Award winner looked positively radiant as she took in the views of the beach of the tropical locale. In a few of the photos she accessorized with several necklaces and a large turquoise ring — not an engagement ring, though, as she apparently still hasn’t said yes to Van Hunt’s proposal.

In other pics she adorned a sheer black coverup with a low-cut neckline and blue floral detailing as she walked hand in hand with her partner of five years.

Halle Berry has been speaking out a lot about menopause and encouraging women to have confidence in their bodies, saying age is just a number. Well, actually what she said was:

We have to get older, but we don’t have to get old 🤌🏽

The actress has truly been showing us how young she really is, kicking off summer by sharing a video of her jumping on a trampoline in her swimsuit. The past few months for Halle Berry have been full of fun in the sun, whether she was dancing her bottoms off to Van Hunt’s new album or drinking wine with her feet.

All of this is happening as a spotlight is being shone on the X-Men actress’ previous relationship with David Justice. Halle Berry dated the former pro baseball player from 1992 to 1996, and he recently went on a podcast and discussed the circumstances surrounding their breakup.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

David Justice said that at the time, as “a Midwest guy,” he expected his wife to cook to clean. However, he said of Halle Berry, “she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly,” which caused the problems that ultimately led to their split, he said.

Halle Berry didn’t seem too worried about her ex’s candor — referencing it in a playful way on social media with (surprise!) more beach pics — but David Justice did try to put an end to the conversation with more comments in the days that followed.

This lady really is out here giving zero fucks, and looking pretty damn good doing it.