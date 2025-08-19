28 Years Later Sequel Director Reveals The One Script Change She Made, And It Makes Me Hyped For The Movie
A reasonable request from the filmmaker.
The 28 Days Later franchise is back in a massive way, with Danny Boyle’s long-awaited sequel hitting theaters earlier this year and another installment, the upcoming 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, already set to continue the saga on the 2026 movie schedule next January. That next chapter comes from Nia DaCosta, and while the director says Alex Garland’s script was practically flawless, she couldn’t resist making one change. And what she asked for has me even more hyped for the upcoming horror movie.
Speaking at the Edinburgh International Film Festival (via The Hollywood Reporter), DaCosta, a wonderful female horror director, called the project one of the best filmmaking experiences of her career so far. She shared with the crowd:
What really made 28 Days Later stand out from the pack of some of the best zombie movies wasn’t just its bleak tone or shaky handheld camerawork, but it was those terrifying, fast-moving infected that felt like pure rage come to life. So when Nia DaCosta admits the one thing she asked for was simply “more infected,” it’s a pretty clear signal she doesn’t plan on watering down what fans come for. Danny Boyle’s earlier follow-up already pushed the genre into new territory, but with the Marvels director at the helm, it sounds like the next chapter is going to lean even harder into the chaos.
The Candyman director also explained what it was like stepping into a cinematic universe built by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland. The previous film ends on a cliffhanger, so she inherited some cast members and locations from Boyle’s movie, but was given the freedom to expand the story with her own sensibilities. She continued:
Finding the right balance between continuing specific themes and putting her own spin on things is really important to The Bone Temple. Interestingly, DaCosta almost didn’t take the job. She was finishing up her next movie, Hedda, which stars Tessa Thompson, and her schedule looked crazy tight. But then, after an unexpected dinner with Jonathan Glazer (the director of The Zone of Interest,) she decided to go for it.
Between Garland’s airtight script, Boyle’s groundwork, and Nia DaCosta’s energy (plus her one crucial request for more infected), it's clear that 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is leaning into that raw, primal fear that fans love, and I cannot wait.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
