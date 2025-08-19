Brad Pitt Is Selling His Home After It Was Robbed, But There's A Twist

Earlier this summer, Brad Pitt’s home was broken into . It happened in June, and at the time, it was reported that three suspects had gotten into his house. The actor was not home because he was on the press tour for his project on the 2025 movie schedule , F1. Now, it’s being reported that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is selling his house. However, it’s apparently not because of the burglary; in fact, the sale was reportedly already in motion before that happened.

Brad Pitt’s home, which is a hillside three-bedroom, two-bathroom property in Los Feliz, is currently in escrow, TMZ reported. The deal was reportedly made off-market, and when it became known that it was happening, there was a lot of interest in it.

In 2023, the Fight Club actor bought the house for $5.5 million. It has great city views and was built in 1960. Now, apparently, along with this sale, Pitt has bought a new house that was owned by The Killers’ Dave Keuning for $12 million.

However, going back to the house he sold, he had reportedly already decided to do that when the burglars broke in. According to the report, sources said the producer was already working to sell it when the break-in happened. Therefore, the sale likely did not happen because of the burglary.

This news does, notbably, come a week after two men were arrested in connection with the ransacking of Pitt’s old home, per NBC . Eighteen-year-olds Jaquory Arman Watson and Damari Zair Charles, who are reportedly part of a group who have been breaking into homes in California, per People, are currently being held at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange County, and charges related to this situation are expected to come this week.

It was also reported that two other juveniles connected to this ring had been taken in. However, it’s unclear if they were involved in Pitt’s burglary.

The Ocean's Eleven actor's home was ransacked on June 26 when the burglars climbed over his fence, broke a window, and went into his residence. As of right now, police have not said what was taken. However, we do know that the actor’s security cameras helped identify the suspects.

As stated, Brad Pitt was not there when this all happened; he was in the midst of traveling the world and doing interviews and attending premieres for the F1 press tour.

Notably, this news about the break-in and the sale of Pitt’s home comes during a time when we’ve heard a lot about celebrity homes being broken into. Earlier this year, a person drove through Jennifer Aniston’s gate , Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s house was burglarized on Valentine’s Day, and the homes of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and more, have been broken into too over the last few years.

Now, as this issue continues to unfold, it would appear Pitt is moving, and new folks will move into his old home.

Meanwhile, he’ll continue working too. At the moment, while F1 has returned to IMAX , the actor is in the midst of shooting the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood spinoff The Adventures of Cliff Booth in LA (via Variety ).

So, as we learn more about both the break-in and the sale of Brad Pitt’s now-former home, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. However, now we do know that these two things aren’t really that connected, seeing as the actor’s house was apparently already in the process of being sold when this terrible event took place.