Peter Dinklage's Toxic Avenger Is The New Spokesperson For Liquid Death, And The Commercial Is Absolutely Hilarious And NSFW
It's as gruesome as you'd imagine.
After years of waiting to be released, the Peter Dinklage-led reboot of The Toxic Avenger is finally getting released. People will get a chance to see the upcoming 2025 movie at the end of August, but if they can't wait that long, Liquid Death has a treat. The horror icon is the company's new brand spokesperson, which won't make a ton of sense until watching the hilarious and NSFW commercial he's in.
Liquid Death has long been a brand that's leaned into jokes, considering its primary product is delicious spring water. One would think partnering with a movie too extreme for an MPA rating to promote its new line of sugar-conscious sodas would be a misstep, but it's pretty perfect. Context is everything, so take a look at the video below before continuing on:
I feel informed, as well as grossed out! That is to say, it's how I guess people should feel once they see The Toxic Avenger later this month, possibly without that sugary soda in hand. No one wants to lose an arm, do they?
I must tip my hat to the people at Liquid Death as well, because not many companies would allow for an ad that showed someone's limb getting ripped out of its socket alongside a new product. Of course, they likely knew what audience they were catering to by partnering with The Toxic Avenger, which is quite a few shades different than the usual superhero movie.
I also have to point out the overall '80s vibe of the commercial, and the cheap visual effects to boot. If you're someone worried about The Toxic Avenger after watching this commercial, rest assured, the costume is the only part that echoes the quality of the movie. In terms of limbs getting ripped off, I've seen the movie ahead of release and can confirm the actual film gets way more graphic than that.
And while the budget or effects used in the new version of The Toxic Avenger may far surpass the budget of several Troma films combined, fans of the original won't be disappointed. Peter Dinklage signed onto the movie in 2021 because he wanted to have some fun, and it feels like he did just that, along with the rest of the cast. I feel like this ad is evidence of that, and maybe a sign that everyone involved knows what they're doing.
The audience is king, of course, so we'll see what everyone thinks when The Toxic Avenger is in theaters beginning on August 29th. Will the unrated movie end up going down as one of the best horror movies of all time? We'll find out soon enough!
