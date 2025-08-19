As Video Surfaces Of Diddy’s Daughters Getting Kicked Off A Rollercoaster, Insiders Drop Claims About What Happened

Sean “Diddy” Combs remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after receiving a mixed verdict in his trial. Combs’ kids, all the while, have been living in a new reality – one in which they’re away from their father and contending with the reports surrounding him. Now, two of Diddy’s daughters are making headlines for a whole different reason entirely. As shown in a video, Jessie and D'Lila Combs were kicked off a roller coaster, and a source is now dropping claims.

18-year-old twins D’Lila and Jessie Combs were at the Orange County Fair this weekend when they attempted to ride a rollercoaster. TMZ shared video of what happened and, per the footage, the girls were waiting for the ride to start when they were approached by an employee. Eventually, the Combs sisters – who were sporting matching pink jumpsuits – were asked to exit the ride. They eventually did just that and seemingly walked away without any further hassle.

A source tells TMZ that Diddy’s children were asked to get off the ride, because they wouldn’t put their phones away. Per the insider, an employee asked Jessie and D’Lila three times to comply with the request, before they were ultimately asked to get off the ride. It’s also alleged that a conductor who spoke to the Combs’ was rude to them at the time. While the sisters were removed from the ride, they reportedly were not kicked out of the fair entirely. Additionally, sources say there were tickets given to get on the ride at another time.

Sean Combs’ twin daughters are just two of the seven kids he has and, amid his legal problems, the older kids have come to his defense. In the fall of 2024, Christian "King" Combs, Justin Dior Combs, Chance Combs, Jessie Combs, D’Lila Combs and (adopted) Quincy Brown took to social media to speak out against the rumors surrounding Sean. A Father’s Day message was also penned by Justin in honor of the Combs patriarch. During the Sean John founder’s trial this summer, D’Lila and Jessie were also among those who attended the proceedings.

All the while, Diddy’s son, Christian, has been making headlines as of late, too. The younger Combs drew attention for collaborating with Kanye West on an EP called NEVER STOP. On that musical compilation is also a track called “Diddy Free,” which was made as a way to show support for the imprisoned rapper. Christian is also named as a defendant in a sexual assault lawsuit filed by a former yacht employee. While in prison, Diddy wrote a letter in which he denied the claim that he chartered the yacht on which the alleged assault occurred.

Speaking of Sean Combs’ stint in prison, due to comments shared by his lawyer, the general public now has a better idea of what his time behind bars has been like. Attorney Marc Agnifilo said Combs has been passing the time by spending some introspective time alone and by helping to create programs for inmates. However, one “horrible” aspect of the experience for the rapper is that he’s not able to be outside as he pleases.

The results of Diddy’s sentencing hearing will determine when he might share space with his kids in a non-formal setting again. In the meantime, we’ll also have to see if any further details come to the surface in regard to Jessie and D’Lila’s trip to the fair.