The Internet Has Not Been Kind About Gal Gadot’s Acting In The Past, But How Does She Actually Feel About Her Abilities?

Movie fans had seen what Gal Gadot could do on the silver screen with her memorable role as Gisele in the Fast & Furious films, but she really hit the big time when she was tapped as the DCEU’s Wonder Woman. The character’s titular 2017 film was a massive hit critically, with fans, and at the box office, and Gadot’s time as an actress since has seen her star in things like Snow White on the 2025 movie schedule. But, her career lately has been marred by internet complaints about her supposed lack of talent. It begs the question, then, does the Diana Prince star think she’s a good actress? We now have her answer.

Does Gal Gadot Think She’s A Good Actress?

While Gal Gadot has moved on from Wonder Woman and had hits like 2021’s Red Notice (which you can watch with your Netflix subscription), something that has persisted in the years since her breakout DCEU success has been talk that she’s actually not a good actress. The Death on the Nile lead has not only been plagued by negative critical reviews of her performances, but a number of movie fans have criticized her talents in social media posts that have gone viral.

This year’s disappointing performance of Snow White (which Gadot blamed on her political stance, but then had to clarify her comments) has only increased such talk. Recently, however, she was asked during an interview with The A Talks (via Entertainment Tonight) if she does think she’s a good actress, and the Heart of Stone star said:

I think I’m solid, I'm alright. There are those who are more talented than me. But if you cast me, you cast well. Because my biggest strength is that I am not afraid to work hard and that I never let anything stand in my way. I just go, go, go.

Well, I suppose she’s nothing if not honest about where her strengths and potential weaknesses lie, and at least that’s good, right? This has to be a tough question to be asked point blank, but Gadot took it in stride and delivered a measured opinion.

Her answer might not stop the hate she gets for her work, but I think even people who are down on her talents as a leading lady will at least appreciate that she didn’t complain about what people have said and acknowledged that she has room to grow (which can be said of everyone in any area of life).

Honestly, whether someone has been praised for many of their performances or not, this seems like a good way to answer such a question. You kinda have to give yourself a bit of a compliment sandwich, because the last thing you want to do is make is sound like you really shouldn’t be in the position that you’re in, but it’s also a very positive thing to show some humility and talk up all the positive aspects of your work, regardless of the perceived results.

Whatever your thoughts on Gadot’s acting, she’s likely made it a bit harder to hate her ability to land starring roles.