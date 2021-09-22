Zac Efron's Firestarter: Ryan Kiera Armstrong On Stunts And Working With The High School Musical Alum
Zac Efron and 11-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong spent their summer in Canada filming the remake of Stephen King’s Firestarter novel for Blumhouse. The movie follows the 1984 film that starred a young Drew Barrymore as a young girl who develops pyrokinesis abilities. Many specific details about the upcoming sci-fi horror movie are still being kept secret, but the new Charlie has shared her experience on the film.
Ryan Kiera Armstrong spoke with CinemaBlend’s Nick Venable as she stars in FX’s latest American Horror Story’s latest season, titled Double Feature. When asked about her work on Firestarter, she said this:
According to the young actress, there are a lot of awesome practical stunts going down in Firestarter. The movie was directed by a fairly new filmmaker, Keith Thomas, who previously made a horror film called The Vigil in 2019. Armstrong sounds like she’s super confident about Firestarter, and getting to work with Zac Efron was a massive highlight. She praised the actor for his character and hard work on the project. She also referenced the 1984 film as well, saying:
This version of Firestarter was produced by Blumhouse and Universal following the studio’s string of success in the horror genre, including Halloween, The Forever Purge and The Invisible Man. It is, of course, based on the 1980 novel by Stephen King, but this time it will be a closer adaptation of the book itself than the original movie was, per one of the film’s producers, Akiva Goldsman. Check out Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the role of Charlie on the Firestarter set:
When speaking about the film, Akiva Goldsman also has shared how she thinks the material is one of Stephen King’s “most intimate and affective” projects, especially when it comes to the “expression of hidden feelings.” Prior to the film being shot over the summer, it was in the works since 2017. Some good news is King was shown the script and approved of it before any cameras started rolling.
As the story goes, a father and daughter one the run from a government agency known as The Shop after he and his wife were part of their drug experiment back in college. Succession’s Sydney Lemmon will be playing the wife of Efron’s Andy and mother to Charlie. No release date has been set for Firestarter yet, but we’d expect it’ll come out sometime next year.
