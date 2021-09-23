Billy Eichner’s Next Movie Makes History With An All LGBTQ+ Cast

Romantic comedies used to be a moviegoing staple. Everyone from Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan to Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant would frequent the genre as they became box office hits and all-time favorites. But with that came a lot of studio romantic comedies – and not one of them featured a same-sex couple falling in love being the center of the story. It's time to change that Hollywood, don’t you think? Billy Eichner's upcoming movie Bros is finally moving the tides, and in more ways than one.

Bros has been in development at Universal for over a year, but now its cast and director has been lined up ahead of its 2022 release date. The movie is already makes the Billy on the Street star the first openly gay man to co-write and lead his own major studio film, its cast is also setting a record for Hollywood as well. As Eichner announced on his Twitter:

I could not possibly be more excited to tell you the ENTIRE main cast for my rom com BROS will be ALL openly LGBTQ+ actors!!! Yes, even in all the straight roles! This is a first for a major studio film. LET’S MAKE HISTORY!!!

The romantic comedy will not only feature two gay leading men falling in love, but every other member of the prinicpal cast are openly proud to be part of the LGBTQ+ community. And as Billy Eichner shared, even the key straight roles in the film will be played by queer actors. When speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he expanded on the exciting news:

After queer actors have spent decades watching straight actors capitalize both artistically and professionally by playing LGBTQ+ characters, it is a long overdue dream come true to be able to assemble this remarkable, hilarious cast. And while Bros may be the first of its kind in several ways, my real hope is that it is only the first of many opportunities for openly LGBTQ+ ensembles to shine and show the world all we are capable of as actors, beyond just being the wacky sidekick, token queer or a straight movie star’s ‘gay best friend.’ And beyond all of that, this cast is fucking hysterical and you’re going to love them.

Billy Eichner’s love interest in Bros will be played by Luke Macfarlane of Brothers & Sisters. Also among the cast will be TS Madison, a transgender author, host and new actress who recently found a role in Zola. Miss Lawrence, a gender non-conforming entertainer who was in The United States vs. Billie Holiday and the Season 13 winner of Rupaul’s Drag Race Symone, is also part of Bros.

Bros reportedly is about two men with commitment issues who attempt a relationship with one another. Billy Eichner co-wrote the script with Nicholas Stoller, who created the Netflix series (Eichner also stars in) Friends From College. Stoller will direct the movie, adding to his list of comedic projects he’s helmed prior, including Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Five-Year Engagement and Neighbors. Bros is expected to come out on April 12, 2022.